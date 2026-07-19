They Worked the Extra Hours for the Money, But the Company Tried to Force a Vacation Policy on Them Instead

Imagine working overtime at work. How would you want to be compensated for the extra work? Would you prefer to have it added to your vacation time so you have more days you can take off, or would you prefer to make some extra money?

In this story, one person in this situation would prefer the money over the time off, but the company and the boss prefer giving time off instead of paying overtime.

The employee is wondering if he should accept the supervisor’s suggestion to be compensated with time or if it’s okay to push back and insist on being compensated in his paycheck.

Let’s read all about it.

WIBTA if I ask my supervisor to pay my hours instead of comping? For background, I work at a company that strongly ‘encourages’ admin employees to comp their time instead of getting paid overtime. I also have a four hour a day commute. (This is a given as I accepted the job with the commute, I am just adding this in to help show the amount of time each day I am taking out for work, which adds to my frustration) This past week I have been required to work a significant amount of overtime. My given schedule is 40 hours a week, Mon-Fri. Since it was the holiday, I was supposed to be given holiday pay for 4 hours Tuesday and 8 hours on Wednesday and be able to stay home.

That’s not what happened.

Instead, these were the hours I physically was working. Mon- 8hrs Tues- 18 hrs (no holiday hours included) Wed- 10.75 hrs (no holiday hours included) Thurs- 10.25 hrs (anticipating for today) Fri- 4 hrs (supervisor is sending me home to comp 4 hours) Sat- 0 Sun- 6hrs (anticipated due to current schedule) Last week I had some overtime (only 4.5) and took a sick day. My supervisor is wanting me to, instead of using sick time, comp 8 hours of my overtime and comp the 4 hours tomorrow.

OP would rather get paid.

WIBTA to push for getting paid out the hours? I already agreed to comp 4 of them, so I won’t go back on that. However, I feel like I should be getting paid for the rest of them and use sick time instead of comping the other 8. I also feel as though I should get some of the holiday hours for at least the Wednesday as I was supposed to have 8 hours PTO for New Years. I do not want to sound entitled or unprofessional, however I feel that I should be financially compensated for my time. So WIBTA?

This sounds very frustrating. I understanding preferring the money to the comp time.

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Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

No, I don’t think this is what OP means. I think he means they want to give him extra time off instead of paying him, so he’s not exactly working for free.

This person offers some advice.

This is a good idea.

Another person says it can’t hurt to ask.

Here’s a question I have. Is all of this overtime mandatory? Does he have the option of just working his 8 hours and going home? If he doesn’t like how they want to compensate him for his time, it be might be better not to work overtime at all.

Especially around the holidays, I understand wanting the bigger paycheck instead of more days off that you don’t actually need off. Hopefully his boss is understanding and agrees to his request.

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