Tired of Late-Night Gaming Noise, One Fed-Up Neighbor Schemed the Ultimate Tech Revenge

Folks, you’re about to meet a real piece of work…

And I don’t mean that in a good way!

In fact, I’m willing to bet that you’re gonna think the main character in this story is a total LOSER.

Sorry, that was harsh…but I think it’s true!

Check out what this person had to say about a neighbor who:

1. Needs to get a life.

2. Needs to keep it down.

Read on and see what you think.

SOS! We work full time and our neighbor is waking us up in the early hours of the morning playing his game. “Our neighbor is in his early 40s, still lives with his mum and dad, never moved out, he sleeps all day and plays on some sort of gaming system all night. No problem, your life… expect I work 50 hours a week and surprise, I do need sleep.

This guy sounds like a real winner!

Which doesn’t happen because we get woken up every night to the neighbor shouting at his game. We don’t want to approach the mum and dad, they seem odd, but have been very nice and welcoming and have no issues with them. So we want to subtly (or not so subtly) give the son a taste of his own medicine (His room his on the other side of our wall).

This might get pretty spicy!

You want to sleep all day, we want to sleep at night…like most people, but seen as he isn’t appreciating that dynamic right now, I’m thinking YouTube, annoying and 8 hours long. A taste of his own medicine if you will, so would love some suggestions on what YouTube videos I could “accidentally” leave on before I go to work. Hopefully there won’t be anything said about it and he’ll think on, if there is a complaint I’ll go back with my own… Suggestions please…the more annoying (but not obvious) the better.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who spent days clearing his land only to find his neighbor snuck over and planted a tree. Read The Drama →

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another person chimed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And another individual spoke up.

Was I right, or was I right?

This guy needs to get a life!

I told ya so!

This neighbor is about to get a taste of his own medicine…