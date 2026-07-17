Toxic Coworker Push New Hire Over the Edge, Only to Get a Dose of Her Own Medicine

Workplace dynamics can be tricky, especially with difficult coworkers.

The following story involves a woman who just started a new job.

However, even though she wasn’t doing anything wrong, she quickly became the target of one coworker’s constant criticism.

She tried to stay quiet, but one comment finally pushed her to respond.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH because I didn’t offer to get everyone something from the store? I (29F) recently started a new job. I have been here for about five months. I am cordial, but also somewhat socially awkward and introverted. I do not go out of my way to connect with everyone on a personal level. A specific coworker, we will call her Stephanie, is always nitpicking at me.

Meet Stephanie…

About a month ago, I was humming quietly to myself. She loudly told me to stop humming. She said it was the most annoying thing ever. I apologized and let it go. It did hurt my feelings a little bit. Fast forward to a couple of nights ago, Stephanie ordered pizza for our department. She individually offered everyone a slice except for me. That is fine because I was not particularly feeling pizza.

This woman advised her coworker to ask Stephanie for some pizza.

A worker from a different department came up to me. She asked if she could have a slice of pizza because she had not eaten all day. I explained that it was not mine to share. I gave a description of Stephanie so she could ask her. Stephanie later came up to me and told me not to ever tell anyone who she is or describe what she looks like.

She let it go and went out to buy at the store.

I was very confused. I said that they literally work in the same building. And that the pizza was not mine to share. She continued going on about how I should not have done that. I said okay and let it go. I later took my lunch break. I went to the store to get a few snacks and drinks.

Stephanie called her out once more.

When I got back, Stephanie made another comment. She sarcastically thanked me for not offering to get anyone anything. She said that was pretty rude of me. I was already having a very busy shift. I was not in the mood after the earlier incident. I muttered under my breath that I was sorry and that I guessed I was just rude.

Now, she’s not sure how to deal with Stephanie.

I do not think I have ever directly said or done anything to Stephanie. Nor did I do anything to warrant this type of treatment. But you can tell me. AITA? How do I address this? I am not good with confrontation.

We all have that one toxic coworker! Whoa, Stephanie honestly sounds exhausting.

OP stayed patient for way longer than most people would. But someone’s patience can run out, too, you know?

Nobody should be expected to tolerate constant disrespect forever.

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Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Short and straightforward.

This user gives some advice.

Here are other helpful suggestions.

She is a miserable person, says this one.

Finally, everyone agrees that Stephanie is the jerk.

Respect should be a two-way street, even in the workplace.

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