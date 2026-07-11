The Tow Truck Crisis: How a Neighbor’s Refusal to Respect Property Lines Backfired in the Most Expensive Way Possible

In many areas, parking is hard to come by.

What would you do if you moved into a new house only to discover that your disabled neighbor always parked in your driveway because the previous owner let her?

That is what happened to the person in this story, so she repeatedly told her neighbor to stop, and eventually just had the vehicle towed. Of course, now her neighbor hates her.

I don’t know what else she could have done. Just because a previous owner let her park there doesn’t mean this new family has to. Read through the full story below to see what you think.

AITA for not allowing my “disabled” neighbor to park in my driveway and getting her car towed, despite the previous owner allowing it? I bought a house a few months ago and moved in last month. The previous owner was a friendly old man that could no longer live alone so he decided to sell and move in with his daughter.

This certainly can be a disability.

Just to be clear, I put disabled in quotation marks because the lady in question is just really really overweight and I am not sure if that counts as disabled. Now, apparantly, he had been allowing use of his driveway to his “disabled” neighbor lady largely because street parking is extremely limited and what little street parking there is, is pretty much instantly occupied.

They didn’t communicate very well.

What I am saying is unless you have a driveway, you end up having to park a good 5 minute walk away and that’s the best case scenario. Obviously, I was unaware of this, so I was surprised to see a large SUV parked in my driveway when I moved in. I ended up having to knock on several doors asking who’s car it was because the movers could not stand still on the busy road too long.

Apparently, she didn’t know the guy had moved out.

I figured out it was the neighbors car so after a good 10 minutes of knocking an extremely angry enormous lady opened the door. I told her to move the car and she immediatly started arguing that the neighbor said it was fine, I told her he moved out, I moved in and no it is not fine and to move it because the movers need to unload my stuff.

She needs to set some real boundaries.

She begrudgingly did, I ended up seeing her walking back half an hour later completely wet with sweat. Now, a few days later I went back to work and lo and behold, the SUV is parked in my driveway again.

Notice she doesn’t even offer to pay to be able to park there.

I go over there again, spend 20 minutes knocking on the door before this lady opens the door, again, visibly angry. I tell her to move her car, my driveway is not public parking. She protests saying her ankles can’t take walking the distance and claims I can easily walk, I tell her that while that might be true, it’s my driveway and I want to park there myself.

She was left with no option.

Again she moves her car, again I spot her half an hour later drenched in sweat making her way home. Well, it happened again a week ago and this time she would not open her door, I got tired of it and had her SUV towed.

I really can’t blame her for this.

She, of course, came to my house to scream at me, I told her to get the heck of off my property. A few days later I had a small fence installed with a lock on it to make sure it did not happen again.

She does not owe that neighbor a parking spot.

I have since been getting dirty looks from her and one other neighbor, and when I told my mom she told me I should be nicer to people. I do feel sort of bad too, she clearly struggles with the walk after all. AITA?

Nope, if the neighbor wanted to park there all the time, she should offer to pay for the privilege. If this new homeowner says no, then that is the neighbor’s problem.

Check out what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

She warned her several times.

The neighbor really is crazy.

She bought a house with a driveway; she is not obligated to let a neighbor use it.

This commenter says it is her driveway; she can use it.

She can get a handicapped parking spot if she wants.

The arrangement with the previous homeowner is not relevant. She was told multiple times that she can’t park there anymore, so having the vehicle towed was the only option available.

This is entirely the disabled neighbor’s fault. Let her be upset if she wants.