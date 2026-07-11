Woman Says She Can’t Afford Her Sister-in-Law’s Cruise Wedding, but Relatives Disagree

I personally believe that if you plan a destination wedding, you have to be prepared with the fact that some people aren’t going to be able to make it.

And, on top of that, you also have to be ready to NOT hold grudges against the folks who can’t make it.

Because those trips are expensive and some people either can’t afford to go, or they have different priorities with what they want to do with their money.

In today’s story, a woman opened up about how her desire to not attend a wedding on a cruise is causing conflict with some of her family members.

Take a look at what she had to say.

WIBTA for refusing to go to my sister in law’s wedding? “My sister-in-law (SIL) is divorced and has recently gotten engaged to another man. My husband (34m) and I (34f) were in the wedding party for her first marriage. SIL announced she will be getting married on a cruise ship early next year, and we are expected to pay for ourselves and our 4 kids to go on the cruise to attend their wedding.

That’s a lot of money…

The ship they picked requires my family of 6 to reserve 2 rooms due to occupancy. The cruise will only be 3 days long, and will cost us a minimum of $5,000, not including any extras on the ship (drinks, excursions, WiFi, child care during the cruise, etc). This also doesn’t include cost of being in the wedding party (suit rentals, bridesmaid dress, flower girl dresses). Next year also happens to be a major wedding anniversary for ourselves (2 months after her planned wedding), and my husband and I are going on an international vacation to celebrate.

She has a choice to make…

If we go on their wedding cruise, this will take over half of our own anniversary trip budget and likely cause us to have to change our own plans. My in laws believe my husband and I are jerks for declining to go on the cruise. We don’t think it’s fair for her to put the financial responsibility of her wedding onto the guests she’s inviting (she gets a free suite based on how many rooms are booked). So far, 50 rooms have been reserved with an average cost of $2,500 (double occupancy). So, will we be the jerks for focusing on our own anniversary and declining to attend their wedding cruise?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young person whose family’s constant requests for money are putting a strain on his education plans for the future.

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person weighed in.

And this reader spoke up.

That’s a lot of money to spend…

So you can understand why she’s not crazy about this idea.

Hey, to each their own when it comes to destination weddings.

It sounds like she’s definitely making the right choice!