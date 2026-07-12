The Nephew’s Party Trap: Why a Fed-Up Boyfriend’s Blunt Verdict on His In-Laws Instantly Sparked a Nuclear Living Room Fight

Some families are just like this…

I’m talking about folks who expect EVERYONE to attend every family gathering.

And that includes folks who happen to be dating people in that family.

It’s not a bad thing, but some people can be pretty pushy about it.

And, in this case, the person’s family seems like a handful to deal with.

The woman who wrote this story thinks her boyfriend needs to be at her nephew’s birthday party…but he’s not feeling it.

Get all the info below, and see what you think.

AITA if I make my boyfriend go to my nephew’s birthday? “This literally just happened I’m currently sleeping on the couch because he’s in my bed and that’s how serious I feel about the situation. I’m 25. He’s 26, we will call him B . We have been dating for 5 years and he’s always saying he’s my husband . My beloved cousin is really more of my sister I’ve known her my entire life we are very very close. B and my cousin never really liked each other but never beef. Just different personalities.

These two are like oil and water…

She is very opinionated and PC whereas he’s opinionated and not at all PC . We’ve had many many talks about it over the years but pretty much he has to get over it because she is my family and never going away. My family can be a bit ghetto, for a lack of a better word. Fights do sometimes break out at events but never in front of him. It’s my nephew’s first birthday in less than a week and I’ve been reminding my boyfriend about it all month and all he ever said was okay no hint that he didn’t want to go.

Can you really blame the guy for feeling this way…?

So then a couple hours ago I reminded him again since it’s so close. He says yeah, I’m not going. I’m completely blind sided like we’ve been planning this all month. He says he doesn’t like them and they make him uncomfortable.

She isn’t sure their relationship is going to work.

Ok but they are my family so as my husband they are yours too. And if we continue this relationship how will it work in the future ? When I have them at my events or want to go to theirs, will my husband be MIA?! I don’t want to explain to my family every event where he is . I also feel like he should be because it’s important to me period. Like if his brothers kid was having his birthday and I pulled this, he’d be upset. I’m also in a wheelchair. He did say he’d drop me off but I planned on his help for things like transferring getting food, etc. I bet I can manage without him but it does make me more agitated. I’m feeling like he has to go or we break up, but AITA if I do either? Should I just go without him and let it go?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said she’s to blame.

Another individual said they both SUCK.

Another person shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user weighed in.

And this individual spoke up.

Is a one-year-old kid really gonna care if some dude his aunt is dating is at his birthday party?

Of course, the answer is no, but some people have pretty strong feelings about this kind of stuff.

Maybe these two just aren’t a good fit for each other…

These two lovebirds are DEFINITELY not on the same page.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who struggles with her new reality after learning her adoption story was a lie.