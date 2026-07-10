Woman Gets Tired of Her Brother Bragging About His Income, So She Reveals She Makes More

For a lot of families, the goal is for kids to go to college, get a good job and make a lot of money. It can be frowned upon to take a break between high school and college, and it can also be surprising to some that you can make a good living without a college degree.

In this story, one woman took a break between high school and college, but she didn’t tell her parents that. They thought she went to college right away. Now, her brother is out of college and bragging about his income, but that’s not what really got to her. It was something else he said that made her really upset.

Keep reading for all the details about what happened when their parents came to visit them, and why she’s wondering if she was wrong for shutting down her brother’s bragging.

AITAH for saying that I make more money than my brother My brother (m24) and I (f20) don’t have the closest of relationships even though we both moved out from our south Asian country together to go to uni. He’s always been successful at school and got himself a job at a consulting firm right out of uni and I’ve been working as a financial dominatrix while I finish uni but I deferred it for a year because I was making good money and I wanted to see if I could make it into something.

The drama happened when her parents were visiting.

Since my brother graduated and got a job; he recently bought an apartment and invited our parents came to visit us. My parents are more liberal than most south Asian parents so they know what I do for a living but they didn’t know I took a year off. So while they were visiting my brother just kept making off hand remarks about how I need to work harder like him and that I’ll be able to make real money and that it was stupid to have taken a year off.

She couldn’t take it anymore!

I was annoyed already because he didn’t give me a chance to tell my parents and told them outright himself. He kept going on and on about making like $100k and I finally snapped and told him that it’s not even a big amount of money and that I already make more than he does. Since then my brother has been super snarky and my parents think I was a jerk for belittling his achievements and that things don’t come easy for him like they do for me which I think is really unfair. So AITA for saying what I said?

It sounds like they both make a lot of money.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person doesn’t think she did anything wrong.

Another person thinks both she and her brother messed up.

This person thinks her brother deserved to be put in his place.

Another person thinks they both sound well off.

I feel bad for her parents. They came all this way to visit only to hear their kids, who are all grown up, still bickering like little kids.

Her brother started it. He basically threw her under the bus and bragged about himself, but he completely deserved for her to set the record straight.

It sounds like her parents are siding with her brother, which is unfortunate, but at this point, they need to just enjoy seeing their parents instead of bickering.

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