Woman Says She Only Invited Close Loved Ones to Her Wedding, but Relatives Disagree With Her Choice

Those wedding guest lists can cause a lot of havoc, right?

You can say that again!

Understandably, some people get all bent out of shape if they don’t make the cut for a wedding.

And if you happen to be the person actually getting married, there’s bound to be some tension if you don’t include certain family members.

A woman sounded off in the story below and she got real about why she’s not inviting her niece to her upcoming wedding.

Take a look at what’s going on…

AITA for refusing to invite my niece to my wedding? “I recently got engaged, and now that we’re planning the wedding, we’re putting together the guest list. My fiancée and I went over the family and friends we’d each like to invite. I have a big family with a lot of aunts, uncles, and cousins, but I’m not close to most of them, so I’ve decided not to invite a large chunk of extended family.

She’s narrowed down the guest list.

The ones I’m closest to are my brother and sister, who are both older than me and each have kids. My sister has three, and my brother has one. They’re all adults, and I’m inviting my sister’s kids, but not my brother’s daughter.

This makes sense…

I’m not close to her and haven’t see her in over five years. she’s never shown much interest in our side of the family despite us repeatedly making the effort over the years, she never responded. When my dad was seriously ill a few years ago, she didn’t visit or even check in with anyone. I also feel like she tends to make things about herself, and I don’t want that kind of person at my wedding. I explained this to my brother and he understood and was fine with it.

There was bound to be some drama around this…

My fiancée also wondered if it might be better to include her just to avoid drama. My brother understands, but his ex (my niece’s mum) reached out asking why I was excluding her and started arguing that she should be invited and started insulting me for not inviting her. I told her it’s my decision, she doesn’t have a say, and I’m not discussing it further, then blocked her after receiving more harassing messages.

Jeez, give it a rest…

My niece messaged too, saying she should be invited. But I explained it was only people who I’m close to that I’m inviting and that there’s plenty of other people also not getting an invite. . She said I was being cruel, but I told her again she’s not invited and to please drop it. AITA for only inviting people I’m close to to my wedding?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

Let’s see how readers reacted to this story on Reddit.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

Another person weighed in.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

Well, she certainly has her reasons for not inviting her niece to her wedding.

If I wasn’t invited to a wedding I thought I belonged at, I’d just keep my mouth shut and deal with it.

But that’s just my opinion…

It’s her wedding, and the guest list is up to her!