Woman Sees Years of Red Flags Before Friend’s Engagement, but Wonders If She Should Say Something

Friendship comes with a strange kind of front-row seat to other people’s relationships, one where you hear all the venting but rarely get the full picture.

One woman has spent years listening to her close friend vent about his girlfriend going through his phone, snooping on his messages and other people’s, cheating on him, and even involving his own mother during a rocky patch in their relationship.

So when he recently proposed, all of that history came rushing back, leaving her torn between staying silent and asking whether he’s genuinely thought this through.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

WIBTA if I tell my friend to rethink marrying his fiancée? First, I want to make something very clear: I have zero romantic feelings for my friend. He’s just my friend, and I have never had any interest in him beyond that. I also don’t have anything against his fiancée, and I’ve never even met her.

Regardless, she does have a few concerns about her friend’s choices.

The reason I’m conflicted is because he just proposed, and based on everything he’s told me over the years, I can’t help feeling like this is a mistake.

There seem to be some major trust issues between the couple.

Some of the things he’s told me include: she regularly goes through his phone, iPad, messages, and other personal devices. She also snoops through other people’s belongings and messages, including family members’ and colleagues’. She cheated on him. At one point, according to him, she involved his mother in a way that led to her moving into his place while they were trying to get back together.

Her friend has admitted these parts of their relationship give him pause.

He’s complained to me more than once about how exhausting the lack of trust and privacy is. On top of that, I can’t shake the feeling that part of the reason he’s proposing is family pressure, although I could be wrong.

She’s aware that she doesn’t have the full story, but she still can’t shake the feeling that it’s a bad idea.

The thing is, I’ve only ever heard his side of the story, and people usually vent about the bad parts of their relationships, not the good. Still, I feel like I’m watching a slow-motion train wreck.

Does she have a duty to speak up, or should she stay out of it?

Part of me thinks that, as his friend, I should at least ask him if he’s really thought this through and whether these issues have actually been resolved before getting married. The other part of me thinks it’s none of my business and that I should keep my mouth shut unless he asks for my opinion. WIBTA if I brought it up, or should I stay out of it unless he asks?

Sounds like this person is caught between a rock and a hard place.

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Reddit was pretty divided on this one.

This commenter doesn’t mince words.

On the other hand, maybe her friend would appreciate someone speaking up.

This commenter brings up another good point.

There’s a lot of nuance to this one.

Years of complaints about snooping, infidelity, and exhausting distrust don’t just evaporate the moment a ring gets involved, and pretending otherwise would be doing her friend a disservice, not a favor.

She’s not obligated to have the full picture perfectly balanced before she’s allowed to voice genuine concern, especially when the pattern she’s heard about spans years rather than a single bad week.

Bringing it up isn’t the same as demanding he call off the wedding, it’s simply asking whether the issues he’s vented about repeatedly have actually been addressed before he commits permanently.

Real friendship sometimes means risking an uncomfortable conversation instead of quietly watching from the sidelines.

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