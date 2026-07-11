Woman Starts Eating Healthier to Lose Weight, but Her Coworkers Won’t Stop Making Comments

I’ll never understand it…

Why, oh why, do some people care what OTHER folks eat?

It’s so weird to me!

And I think it’s even more bizarre when people criticize others when they decide to make a change and eat healthy.

How dare you?!?!

In today’s story, a woman talked about why she’s pretty annoyed with her co-workers because of the grief she’s getting over her food choices.

Let’s take a look!

How do I deal with hate over food I choose to eat at work? “I’ve (27,F) been working at this company for about a year. The ladies there are not skinny. At work my boss F50 provides food for us for the entire week. That includes two times a week we go out to eat for lunch.

This sounds like quite a deal!

In the beginning, I did partake with going out to eat with them and letting my boss pay for my meals during that time I did choose the “healthier” option. While everyone there eats what they want. We also have snacks there at work and everything you can basically think of food wise she probably has it. I’ve decided to lose weight for health and in that year and half I’ve managed to lose 110 lbs. Well I’m learning about fitness and nutrition. The food there is not really focus on my goals. I’m focusing on more whole foods and high protein.

She’s making a big change in her life.

My identity has switched from looking at food as a dopamine to basically looking at it as fuel. Recently, my boss received surgery and that made her non-weight-bearing on a leg for about a month or so, and I’ve taken advantage of that month by bringing my own food from home. I’ve have received so many comments about my diet and exercise. At first is was just “I couldn’t imagine doing that.” I always ignored them but now it’s getting to a point that it’s making me mad. I don’t talk about my diet or exercise unless someone ask me about it. I do not push my beliefs onto them. I don’t judge them for what they eat. Yesterday I had a conversation with them asking if I can just start bringing my lunches from here on out.

This is SO weird…

The silence in the room was extremely loud. They waited about 10 seconds to respond. Then here comes all the opinions. One girl F40 even told me that she was on a restrictive diet like I was and that she couldn’t sustain that and gained all the way back then my boss said “well now that you are grass fed is that gonna be a problem for us to go out to eat” (sarcastically). So I just keep on hearing comments that are not what I want to hear nor did I ask for the opinions. I know I did nothing wrong at the end of the day because it is just food and it’s she should actually be thankful because she’s not wasting more money on buying food for me and or making her adhere to my diet. So basically I don’t know if quitting should be my option or how do I start dealing with all the hate I’m getting. I just hate being the topic everyone talks about.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who confronts his coworker when he stops contributing gas money for their shared ride to work. Read The Drama →

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That’s weird, right?

I sure think so!

What happened to minding our business…?

She needs to focus on herself and forget about what her co-workers think about this.