Her Roommate’s Friend Has Been Staying With Them for Months Without Paying Rent — She Thinks That Should Change

Jeez, talk about wearing out your welcome, huh?

I don’t know about you, but I get a sixth sense when I know I’m now wanted somewhere after a while…and then it’s time to skedaddle!

But some people don’t mind being freeloaders, and they’ll take anything they can get and stay at a place for WAY too long.

In today’s story, a woman explained why she’s fed up with her roommate’s friend who won’t hit the road.

Check out what she had to say about this.

Fellow tenant has allowed friend to stay at the house rent free for months. “I’m writing this in a pretty frustrated and annoyed state. For the past 4-5 months now a house mate of mine has allowed her friend to sleep at our house completely rent free. Prior to this, we had an arrangement that this woman would be allowed to stay at our house while she was waiting to move to Oregon in January.

Uh oh…

Or so she claimed. So the idea was that she would pay about $500 every month to stay with us kicking $100 off of everyone else’s rent. Well, come January and she hasn’t left. Come early February and her friend, the paying tenant, texts the house group chat letting everyone know that she’ll be leaving and full rent is coming back on.

This is NOT COOL.

No issues, until she magically just started showing up again a few weeks later and has since been sleeping in a studio room we have downstairs almost every night from what I can tell. I’m very close friends with another one of the tenants here and I’ve talked with him almost constantly about this problem, and he eventually texted the tenant whom the friend belongs to and asked her if she would be staying for an extended period and if we could go back on our old rent plan. To which she replied that she IS NOT staying here and if she continued to she would charge her again.

Well…

That was a month ago now. I’ve had some rocky conversations with this woman in the past so I’ve been extremely reluctant to text her about it as it almost always becomes a passive aggressive war. However it just doesn’t sit right with me that someone gets to sleep in a house of 5 other people, use our facilities, park her huge truck in the driveway, and sleep here nightly completely for free. I actually have no personal issues with the girl and think she’s very nice.

This makes perfect sense.

I wouldn’t mind her staying but I feel that the rest of us need to get a discount like we used to have. I’m also almost positive the landlord has no idea what is going on as he never comes by. She’s definitely not on the lease and I don’t think she went to Oregon. Hopefully some of you can understand my frustration and offer guidance of some kind.

None of the options sound ideal.

I don’t want to be a snitch and just tell the landlord because i know it would pin these two against me and create unbearable tension in the house, but I also can’t stand the idea of bringing it up with the other tenant and essentially telling her I know that she’s been here for longer than she says and I expect to get something out of it. I feel like a scumbag either way even though what they are doing is incredibly scummy to begin with. Thanks in advance for your advice.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who ends up with a problem of their own after calling the city about a shed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

How annoying!

I know how I’d feel if I were her…

I’m be mad as hell!

You can’t blame her for being annoyed by this situation one little bit!