“She Always Treated Me Like Trash”: Woman’s Petty Revenge on Her Sister Goes Too Far

There’s no rivalry like a rivalry between sisters…

Even if they don’t want to admit it, there always seem to be some kind of underlying competitive nature between them.

And this story really nails it on the head.

A woman talked about how her sister gives her a hard time, so she decided to fight fire with fire and make her just a wee bit jealous…

Take a look!

Just because we’re family doesn’t mean you can be inconsiderate to me. “My sister isn’t the easiest person to get along with. In fact, she’s downright awful – one of the reasons I say this is because she has little to no regard for anyone else and their convenience.

She sounds like a lot of fun…

If you were to trouble her in any capacity, her overwhelming sense of self-entitlement would mean she would feel it within her right to act as if you had smothered poop all over her face and asked her if the taste was to her liking. Two months ago, I was working on one particular final year assignment that was giving me a lot of problems. I was really stressed out during this period because I had been going through a lot of personal problems and my academic performance was being inhibited by my depression (she is aware of this).

Wow…

She would outright refuse to turn the TV volume down, every single night, even though I would request very politely that I couldn’t concentrate through the canned laughter. I had class and meetings all day and could only work on my essays at night. One day I suggested to her that she wear headphones while watching TV while she did her “work” (drawing commissioned work for her friends) and she FLIPPED OUT. I’m talking, screaming, finger pointing, guilt tripping, the whole works. She told me that the universe doesn’t revolve around me and that I had better learn to be more considerate to people seeing as I was being really selfish for the past week (she had been ‘tolerating’ it, for my sake). I was stunned.

What a jerk!

She would have the TV turned on till 3 in the morning every day, so I couldn’t concentrate on my work, and I couldn’t even go to bed early to wake up when the apartment was quiet because the TV kept me up. Suffice to say, that was one of the most miserable periods of my life. After class, I had to struggle to find quiet places that had a decent Internet connection to do my essays, as well as lug a dozen books around with me. I was basically living out of my school bag for ages as I had to pull all-nighters in random places without the comfort of having my own room to complete assignments.

She just doesn’t get it…

I was paying extra money to commute to these places when I had my own flat waiting for me to come back to. Then the woman has the gall to tell me that I’m not spending enough time with her. What?! THE PETTY REVENGE: So I finally managed to finish that assignment, and after catching up on proper sleep, I started to look and feel a lot better. Stress destroyed my appetite, while unhealthy and dangerous, I also lost plenty of weight and my clothes were more flattering. I know for a fact that my sister has always been jealous of me: I’m younger, prettier, and am more comfortable with my own body than she is. People gravitate to me more because I’m a very cheerful person, while she repels people with her negativity and self-centeredness.

Oh, boy!

So while all her friends were over at a small party, I walked in with my tightest, littlest dress that got my ex excited whenever he saw me wearing it. I could feel every male eye behind me following me as I walked up to her and told her that I was going out with my friends to celebrate the end of the school year. I smiled sweetly at everyone and made my exit, and I accidentally bumped into this cute guy and almost spilled his drink. I apologized and ran my hand across his chest to make sure nothing spilled on him, batted my eyelashes, and left.

Whoops, sorry!

Turns out, my sister had her eye on that guy all night, and he ended up asking her for my number while she was futilely trying to flirt with him. Ha!”

Readers shared their thoughts on Reddit.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a grandson who is tired of driving 5 hours one way to work on his grandparent’s investment property for free.

This person weighed in.

And another reader shared their thoughts.

I have a feeling that the fightin’ and feudin’ between these two isn’t done…

Not by a long shot!

It’s about to get ugly, folks!

These two sisters definitely have a sibling rivalry!