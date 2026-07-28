Her Neighbors Tried to Ban Her From Parking on the Public Street—So She Decided to Park There Just to Make a Statement

Unless it’s private parking, street parking is first come first serve. What would you do if your neighbor told you not to park on the street because they want to park there? Would you move your car or refuse?

In this story, one woman is really upset at the neighbors for acting like they own the street parking when they clearly don’t. Sure, she could park her car somewhere else, but so could they. She doesn’t want to move her car just because they want her to move her car.

Should she humor the neighbors anyway?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

Neighbor keeps demanding street parking as their personal spot Started last year on Thanksgiving, my husband and I are currently staying in my childhood home with my parents while we save up for a house & Hope to move in the next year! We live in a normal suburban neighborhood with private driveways and street parking. My husband & I both park in the street on both sides of the driveway (I always have since I was 17) Neighbor texted my father asking for us to move our car so their family can park there .. we unfortunately had both keys to the car and left to see family on Thanksgiving so we couldn’t.

The neighbors are pretty demanding.

Fast forward to spring of this year , they text my dad asking us to keep our dogs in so they can do. A meet & greet with a puppy. Us trying to be nice neighbors leave them in for an hour while they do the meet and greet and move on. Couple weeks ago, neighbor texts us they’re getting rid of their dog & our dogs “won’t be barking at theirs anymore” which was obnoxious in my opinion (yes my dogs bark, we have been actively working on training but they’re dogs & we try to bring them in ASAP when they’re being annoying) they’re also 3 terriers & their kids have traumatized our dogs by charging at the fence screaming so they’re highly reactive to them now while we desensitize them On top of that text they told my father “from now on we will be parking where your Son in Law parks because I need to rotate cars so the battery doesn’t die”

The neighbors don’t own the street parking.

Fine, street parking is free for all and if they’re parked there we park somewhere else no biggie ! We also will do our best to avoid it as much as possible but if we have to , we will park there for whatever reason (our cars move at minimum 1x a day so it’s not sitting for days at a time) Last Saturday I had to park there because there wasn’t parking in front of my house. Our neighbors wife leaves and tells my husband as she’s leaving “you need to move your car my husband needs to park here and you have enough room in front of your house”

She wants to be petty.

Myself being petty was like no don’t do it, it’s street parking & they have a 4 car driveway. They have plenty of room to park there for the day or the other side of their driveway ! Car will move tomorrow when my husband goes to work! My mom’s agreeing with me and is mad how the wife approached my husband who moved the car anyway! I want to be petty & start parking there again to prove a point & I’m also insanely sick of the entitlement. Everyone’s saying stay quiet and let them be ridiculous but I want to make my point they don’t own the street!! We are respectful of parking but we have to be careful when it’s garbage night , we have the mechanical trucks and they hit my car last year !

I’m on her side. She should make a point to park there because she legally can.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This is good advice.

Here’s another suggestion.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a landlord who is confused about how to return a despot since the tenant doesn’t ever want to contact them again.

This person thinks she should keep parking there.

Here’s a somewhat petty idea.

The neighbors do not own the street parking. They do not get priority parking. OP has just as much right to park there as the neighbors do, and the neighbors are very entitled to tell her to move her car. Humoring the neighbors is not a good idea. That’s basically being a doormat. She should keep parking where she wants to park.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a man who spent days clearing his land only to find his neighbor snuck over and planted a tree. Read Story →