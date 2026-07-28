She’s Exhausted by Her 9-to-5 — So She’s Figured Out Exactly How Little Effort It Takes to Not Get Fired

Jobs can really burn a person out…

And even if you believe that you’re the strongest, most adaptable worker out there, you too will probably hit the wall at some point.

And there’s nothing wrong with that!

Hey, jobs (and life) are pretty stressful.

In today’s story, a person opened up about how they feel like they’re at a dead end at their job and they just don’t really care anymore.

Check out what they had to say.

Is anyone else at the point when they don’t care about doing their work well? “I’ve been hearing people say a job is just a job and to not stress so much about it. Just care enough to do the job well and keep your performance up.

I don’t know if it’s my work ethic or what, but I’m at the point where I don’t even care if I perform well at my job.

They sound like they’re OVER IT.

If I get all excellent scores on each performance metric, I’d only get around a 1.5% raise. If I get average scores as in I do the bare minimum, I’d get around a 1.2% raise. Meanwhile management is pushing us to do more with less (like everywhere else) and pushing us to shorten deadlines for no good reason. I’d get it if we had to shorten our project timelines because we just waste too much time, but sometimes we need longer to ensure all our work is done accurately and done well.

He clearly doesn’t like his job.

I’m also just feeling hopeless, if that’s the right word. We spend far too much of our time at work to the point where work becomes one’s identity. And work, to me, is simply a tool to trade my time for money.

It’s sad, but true…

Spending eight hours minimum, five days a week at a job is insane in this day and age. Life should be about spending time with family and loved ones, not about spending your entire day at work and being so drained at the end of it all. I don’t think it’s being lazy, but rather just what’s important to me.

He does try when he actually cares.

In my free time I volunteer at an animal rescue and put my heart and soul into working with and helping those animals. I’m not paid to do it but it’s work that truly matters. It’s the same with my hobbies.

Maybe they should try to find a different job…

But when it comes to my work, as impactful as management says it is (and yeah every type of job has some kind of an impact), it just doesn’t feel real to me. Like everything in corporate is just made up. I’ve had coworkers say “welcome back to the real world” after my vacations. But the real world is when you are not at work. My goal is to retire early and spend as little time on work in my life as possible. I don’t think work is something people need to necessarily care about performing well in. The bare minimum to not get fired is necessary. But anything beyond that just isn’t worth it anymore.”

Check out what readers had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another reader spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a military employee who kept repeating the same “wrong” audit until his commanding officer was fired.

This individual shared their thoughts.

And this Reddit user weighed in.

When you start feeling like this, it’s probably time for a change.

And the worst thing you can do is not put in the effort to find something else.

Remember: it’s up to you if you want a change in your life!

This person needs to find a new job ASAP.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who was fired in under a minute after working for the company for 26 years.