A Dress Shop Worker Was Mistaken for an Employee at a Fabric Store—So He Helped the Shopper Find Everything She Needed

Hey, friends!

Are you in the mood for a wholesome story today?

Well, you’re in the right place!

Because this one is sure to put a smile on your face!

A man explained what happened when he helped out a fellow customer in a store…and the whole story is about being NICE.

What a concept, right?

Let’s take a look at what happened.

I can help you find that fabric. “My mom was a custom dress maker. From the age of 12 till I moved out at 19, I was the designated assistant. I’m a guy, and while I’m bi, I usually come off as straight. By the time I was in high school, I was patterning making my own dresses for her shop. During the busy prom season I was in charge of shopping. I needed to get a bunch of notions we were short on and get some bolts of fabric we knew were going to be popular.

He must have looked knowledgeable.

So I was walking around with a cart full of fabric bolts and a bunch of notions. Some lady walks to me and asks if I can help her. She was trying to sew a dress for her little daughter and wasn’t very experienced and wanted so help getting what she would need

Yeah, why not?

So I just turn and say, sure. I have a look at the pattern and realize it’s probably too advanced for her. So I let her know and we go searching through patterns until we find one that would be on her skill level. We then go finding the right fabric. And the we find the correct notions. I grab my cart and we walk up to the cutting table. I needed a few smaller pieces of fabric cut. I then go, you can ask this lady to cut and how much. She thanks me and heads up to the cashier.

LOL.

I then get my fabric cut and head to go the line, right behind the woman. She turns and asks why I’m in line. I let her know, oh, I’m picking up things for my mother’s dress shop and a few pieces for some projects I’m working on personally for a close friend. She then turns red and starts apologizing. She assumed the only reason a guy would be in the fabric store was because they worked there, and with all the bolts of fabric, assumed I was putting them back on the shelf. I hope her daughter’s dress turned out wonderfully and the woman had many more fun projects.”

Check out what readers had to say about this on Reddit.

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who totally rearranges her schedule, only to have her boss change plans last minute.

Another person spoke up.

And this Reddit user was impressed.

What a nice guy!

We need to read stories about folks being friendly to each other once in a while.

It’s good for the soul!

This is a wholesome story of mistaken identity!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who was pressured to pay for expensive coworker cakes he never agreed to buy.