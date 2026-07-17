Worker Says Her Boss Slowly Drained Her Confidence and Individuality, and Now She Has a Warning for Others

Narcissists are people who are only out for themselves. They see others merely as a means to an end.

I can say from experience that the public relations world has loads of these people. Check out some advice that I wish I’d known earlier.

Don’t bring personality to a soulless company When you are a genuine person who has a sense of humor, a soul, and personality, you will NOT be welcome in a soulless, narcissistic company and you will NOT fit in. If you’re kind, if you laugh, if you genuinely connect with others, you will be targeted so fast it’ll make your head spin.

This reminds me of the boss in 9 to 5. But I don’t recommend dealing with him the way those female workers did.

Your ideas, your innovation, your creativity – none of it has any place in a narcissistic company. It will all be targeted for mockery and destruction. Narcissistic cultures are all about power and control. Period. Games and manipulation. Deception and backstabbing. That is the only way to be there, because it is the only way that is allowed. Not only that, it is condoned.

I haven’t dealt with this, fortunately, but I’m sure I’d quit if I could afford to.

You will never, ever change that culture, no matter how hard you try. So, if you find yourself in one of these miserable cultures, just get out. Don’t bring the best of yourself to those who don’t, and can’t, appreciate it. Don’t cast your pearls before swine. Don’t let them destroy your spirit, because they will, and then your health will be the next to go.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is let go from a charity due to budget cuts, then gets blowback from the board over her severance. Read The Drama →

Here is what folks are talking about.

I sincerely hope this post motivates people to leave their toxic workplace.

4 years is a long time. I’m not surprised that left mental scars.

I’m so glad this worker went through therapy. It’s important to work on recovering.

I don’t get it either. Maybe past trauma.

I’m trying to figure out if it’s more than cringe.

Worker is desperate to leave her toxic workplace because her boss is a narcissist.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who totally rearranges her schedule, only to have her boss change plans last minute. Read The Drama →