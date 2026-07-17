July 17, 2026 at 2:22 am

Worker Says Her Boss Slowly Drained Her Confidence and Individuality, and Now She Has a Warning for Others

by Ashley Ashbee

Woman crying in front of laptop

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Narcissists are people who are only out for themselves. They see others merely as a means to an end.

I can say from experience that the public relations world has loads of these people. Check out some advice that I wish I’d known earlier.

Don’t bring personality to a soulless company

When you are a genuine person who has a sense of humor, a soul, and personality, you will NOT be welcome in a soulless, narcissistic company and you will NOT fit in.

If you’re kind, if you laugh, if you genuinely connect with others, you will be targeted so fast it’ll make your head spin.

This reminds me of the boss in 9 to 5. But I don’t recommend dealing with him the way those female workers did.

Your ideas, your innovation, your creativity – none of it has any place in a narcissistic company. It will all be targeted for mockery and destruction.

Narcissistic cultures are all about power and control. Period. Games and manipulation. Deception and backstabbing.

That is the only way to be there, because it is the only way that is allowed. Not only that, it is condoned.

I haven’t dealt with this, fortunately, but I’m sure I’d quit if I could afford to.

You will never, ever change that culture, no matter how hard you try.

So, if you find yourself in one of these miserable cultures, just get out.

Don’t bring the best of yourself to those who don’t, and can’t, appreciate it. Don’t cast your pearls before swine.

Don’t let them destroy your spirit, because they will, and then your health will be the next to go.

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Here is what folks are talking about.

I sincerely hope this post motivates people to leave their toxic workplace.

Screenshot 2026 07 16 at 1.10.08 AM Worker Says Her Boss Slowly Drained Her Confidence and Individuality, and Now She Has a Warning for Others

4 years is a long time. I’m not surprised that left mental scars.

Screenshot 2026 07 16 at 1.10.25 AM Worker Says Her Boss Slowly Drained Her Confidence and Individuality, and Now She Has a Warning for Others

I’m so glad this worker went through therapy. It’s important to work on recovering.

Screenshot 2026 07 16 at 1.10.51 AM e1784178899545 Worker Says Her Boss Slowly Drained Her Confidence and Individuality, and Now She Has a Warning for Others

I don’t get it either. Maybe past trauma.

Screenshot 2026 07 16 at 1.11.05 AM Worker Says Her Boss Slowly Drained Her Confidence and Individuality, and Now She Has a Warning for Others

I’m trying to figure out if it’s more than cringe.

Screenshot 2026 07 16 at 1.11.26 AM Worker Says Her Boss Slowly Drained Her Confidence and Individuality, and Now She Has a Warning for Others

Worker is desperate to leave her toxic workplace because her boss is a narcissist.

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Author

Ashley Ashbee

Ashley Ashbee | Contributing Writer, Workplace & Culture

Ashley Ashbee is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in workplace dynamics, employee advocacy, and professional culture. Drawing on her real-world experience as a software consultant, she brings a unique, insider perspective to navigating office conflicts, toxic management, and trending professional dilemmas.

Holding a degree in Professional Writing from York University, Ashley combines her formal editorial training with her corporate background to deliver highly engaging, empathetic narratives. She excels at breaking down complex workplace dramas and translating them into stories that truly empower and validate modern workers.

Based in St. Catharines, Ontario, Ashley balances her time between the tech and publishing worlds with her love for the outdoors. When she isn’t consulting or writing, she can usually be found exploring local walking trails or experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Connect with Ashley on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

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