Young Worker Says She Corrected an Honest Mistake, but Her Coworker Turned It Into a Workplace Issue

Proofreading is important. As someone who spends a good deal of my day writing, I know that firsthand.

However, sometimes it can be hard to catch your own mistakes because when you read what you wrote you know what you meant and your mind may fill in any mistakes.

Perhaps that’s what happened to the young woman this story is about. She made a typo on a memo and didn’t realize it until she had already distributed it, but as soon as she realized it, she rushed to fix it before anyone would know what she had done.

Only a couple coworkers knew what had happened. While one of them kept the typo a secret, the other thought it was dishonest to try to cover up a mistake.

Keep reading for all the drama and to see whose side you’re on.

AITA for reporting a coworker to a supervisor? So this coworker and I started at the same time a few weeks ago, but she is very young. She is 25 and I am 41. She looks a lot younger than she is and sometimes the supervisor gets on her for things that aren’t really a huge issue, but I think she is talking town to her because she looks like she is a teenager. I told her that she should dress older, which she did and the boss started talking down to her less.

She made a mistake and tried to fix it before the boss found out.

Anyways, yesterday she was supposed to print out a memo she had written and she accidentally misgendered a client in the memo. She caught this typo shortly after printing out the memo and putting it in everyone’s box. She panicked, ran down to the mailroom and frantically pulled all the memos and then reprinted the memos and replaced them in everyone’s box. Instead of just telling the boss, she did all this because this lady is exceptionally hard on her and she was afraid she might lose her job for this small mistake. The only person who had taken the original memo out of the box was another young girl and she ran to this girls cubicle, asked her for the memo and replaced it with a new one and asked her not to tell the boss, which this girl promised not to.

OP thought the coworker was being dishonest.

At lunch she went to staples and bought paper to replace the paper from the memo so the boss wouldn’t catch all the missing paper. I thought it was kind of dishonest, so I told the boss what happened. The boss reprimanded her in the meeting in front of everyone and this girl started crying and left the office for the day. The other girl who know the problem came up to me after the meeting and told me I was a jerk for reporting her to the boss, and said the typo was not a big deal and she said I should have known the boss would have an unreasonable response and that this girl was just trying to save herself from this issue. Am I a jerk?

Yes, she is a jerk. That was an awful and unnecessary thing to do. The coworker fixed her mistake. Why rat her out?

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is let go from a charity due to budget cuts, then gets blowback from the board over her severance. Read The Drama →

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person wonders why OP would do this.

Another person thinks the coworker sounds like a good employee.

This person thinks what OP did was childish.

Everyone knows OP messed up.

What did she hope to gain by rating out her coworker? Is she trying to get her fired? Does she hate her for some reason? She made one mistake and fixed it. The problem was solved. It wasn’t dishonest at all.

If I were the coworker, I’d want to retaliate.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barn owner who wants to evict a tenant who promised to build stalls but never did. Read The Drama →