“You’re Lying to Me”: Customer Explodes at Video Game Store Worker Over Repair Refusal

You really never know what kind of customers you’re going to have to deal with every day when you work in a retail position.

I’d guess that most of them are fine and decent people, but there’s gotta

It’s the law averages, people!

In today’s store, a worker in a video game store talked about a customer who didn’t want to take no for an answer…

And let’s just say that it led to some complications.

Check out what happened!

“My friend said you do repairs, so you have to do it.” “Another story from the game store. This one was a while back and I just remembered. It’s a fairly normal day when a woman and her son come in, the woman with a bag containing an Xbox 360. I smile and say, “Hi! Looking to trade in today?” She shakes her head and says, “No, it’s not working.”

Okay…

I expect her to continue, but she doesn’t. Me: Umm… okay. If you purchased it from us, we may be able to return it. Do you have the receipt? Her: No, we got it somewhere else. I know I can’t return it but I would like you to fix it, please. Me: Oh, I’m sorry; we actually don’t do repairs. Depending on the issue, we may still be able to tra-

This was about to get interesting…

Her: What do you mean, “You don’t do repairs”? Yes, you do! Me: I’m sorry, ma’am, but we do not do repairs. Her son jumps in. Kid: Yeah-huh! My friend said! Her: See? His friend said you do repairs. I’m honestly at a loss for words. Like, the kid’s friend saying something magically makes it so?

Take a hint, people…

Me: I’m sorry, maybe there was a miscommunication. We do have a repair center that- Her: I knew it! Why did you say you don’t do repairs if you have a repair center?! Me: Ma’am, you didn’t let me finish. Please. Surprisingly, she waits. Me: We have a repair center where we send defective products in the hopes that they can be repaired, and, if so, they are sent out to stores on an as-needed basis. It’s not a service that offer to customers, however. Perhaps the friend misunderstood if he heard about that. Her: Well, I don’t care about that. You have a repair center, so you can repair it. Me: I’m not sure what else to tell you, ma’am.

This woman is nuts!

Her: Well, since you admitted that you have a repair center and you admitted that you don’t want to help me, I’m just going to leave this here and I trust that you’ll do your job. If not, I’ll see you in court. She writes her name and number down on a piece of paper and leaves it on the system despite my protests that she can’t leave the system here, and we can’t be held liable for it if she does. She ignores me and goes to leave with her kid. Just before she exits, she says, “I’ll call tomorrow to check on the progress!” I put the system on the back counter, still wowed by what just happened. My manager comes in shortly afterwards and I tell her the goings-on.

Apparently, she’s known around these parts…

She recognizes the woman by her name and says it’s not the first time she’s done something like this. She decides not to call her and resigns to just put it in the back for now. I didn’t work the next day, but I heard afterwards that the lady called in and a different coworker talked to her, said the same thing I did, and she ranted and raved about knowing that we could repair it and were choosing not to. Apparently, she said she was coming in with the cops (?) but showed up by herself to get the system, cursing everyone in the store and basically being a lunatic. It only ended when my coworker threatened to call the cops on her for trespassing after she was told to leave. Obviously nothing came of her legal threat. I’m just amazed that she thought her son’s friend was a truth machine, or something. I mean, kids lie. KIDS LIE, LADY.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who totally rearranges her schedule, only to have her boss change plans last minute.

And another individual weighed in.

This lady was off the rails!

And apparently she had a listening problem, too…

Wow!

This angry customer didn’t want to take NO for an answer!