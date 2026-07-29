“You’re Ruining His Birthday!”: Entitled Parent Explodes After Staff Refuses Closing-Time Demand

Some people really don’t like being told no, but it would be good for them to hear it a little more often.

What would you do if you were closing up for the end of the day at a cafe when a parent came in with her son asking you to stay open to host his birthday party?

That is what happened to the worker in this story, so after confirming that they hadn’t made a reservation, she told the mother no, which upset mom and led to her making a complaint. Fortunately, the manager took the worker’s side.

Some parents are too entitled, and it sets a bad example for the kids. Read through the story for yourself and see what you think.

A tale about an entitled parent “but it’s his birthday” from a small English cafe worker I used to work in this cafe, it’s on a reservoir, so in the summer you wouldn’t believe (well I bet you could actually) how busy it would get, also the amount of cleaning up afterwards would require.

Having a strict closing time is a good policy.

So, one fateful day, I am tiredly sweeping up outside and cleaning tables at 5:45, bearing in mind we close at 5:30 sharply, and we enforce this. Strongly. I am sweeping and this lady comes up to me and says:

A birthday party? That would take hours.

Lady: “I hope you don’t mind staying open late for my son’s birthday” At this point I think that we have an event my manager hasn’t told me about.

This is peak entitlement.

Me: “Oh I am not aware you booked us this evening?” Lady: “We haven’t we just thought you could stay late for us”

No, lady. You don’t understand.

Me: “If you have not booked that’s not going to happen, we have homes to go to as well you know.” Lady: “But it is his birthday! You don’t understand!”

Some people are not used to being told no.

Me: “We can’t help you. We are closed.” The look on her face as she realized she wasn’t getting her own way, and she sped off in her range rover.

And she thinks she deserves something for this?

I don’t know what planet she thought that would happen. She called later and complained to my manager demanding free meals for her family. To no avail thankfully.

How can some people be so entitled? It is one thing to ask for something, but to demand it is next level.

Read through the comments below to see what you think about it.

As if it was just expected that she would work late.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post this story about a woman who reports her manager after they had zero compassion for a family tragedy.

Talk about entitled.

The best thing you can do for an entitled person is to tell them no. They need to get used to not getting their way, especially when kids are around.

Also, they would have had a better chance of getting what they wanted if they were nice and maybe offered a big tip or something.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a grandson who is tired of driving 5 hours one way to work on his grandparent’s investment property for free.