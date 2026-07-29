“Mind Your Own Business”: Renter Checked an Open Garage Door and Got Reamed Out by His Neighbor

Imagine seeing something slightly amiss in your neighborhood. If you were worried about your neighbor, would you check on them to see if they were okay, or would you mind your own business?

In this story, one renter thinks it’s odd that his neighbor’s garage door is open but he doesn’t appear to be anywhere around. He simply peeks in the garage to check on him.

Later, the neighbor is furious at him warning him not to do that again.

Yikes! Why all the drama?

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for checking on my neighbor when the garage was open?? This was a few days ago, I’m still baffled and don’t know what I did wrong. I rent a two bedroom apartment on one side while the other side, our landlord rents out rooms. One of the renters on the other side is named Jerry(not real name). He paid extra to use the garage for storage, spare parts and other work. He is always tearing apart electronics and working on things.

OP was worried but only slightly worried.

Sometimes, I leave late at night to pick up my son from his job. One night, I noticed the garage was open but he wasn’t anywhere in sight. One thing about Jerry; he has an injury with mobility issues and still struggles to move around. It didn’t seem normal to not see Jerry and I got worried. I peeked in, called out Jerry’s name and heard nothing. I didn’t really see anything else amiss so I figured maybe he went inside to the bathroom. I left, got my son and came home.

Yikes! This is crazy!

Jerry was outside but he was clearly upset at me. He was very passive aggressive and only gave two word answers. He said we’d talk in the morning so, okay, I went inside with my son. Not even an hour later, he’s blowing up at me in text messages(we have our numbers in case of an emergency) demanding I tell the truth!! He’s going crazy and saying if I told the truth, I’d have seen him “on the steps” after taking three steps in. I didn’t know what he was talking about! He was just raging in texts so I put it on silent and went to bed.

OP is wondering if he messed up.

We spoke the next morning and he wanted to talk. I listened and he explained he does late night work, dont tell the landlord because “it goes back to him” and leave it alone. Its been days now and I’m feeling like maybe I was in the wrong for going in the garage briefly in the first place. AITA??

That’s a lot of drama about peeking in a garage and calling your neighbor’s name!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person has a theory.

Another person thinks the neighbor is hiding something.

This person also thinks the neighbor is hiding something.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a landlord who is confused about how to return a despot since the tenant doesn’t ever want to contact them again.

Everyone seems to think the neighbor is up to no good.

I wonder what the neighbor is really doing in the garage at night. I would advise OP not to investigate though. I’m not sure if minding his own business is the right thing to do. If there’s a way to anonymously report something suspicious going on, maybe that would be an option, but I doubt the police would take a complaint seriously without proof.

The neighbor clearly has something to hide.

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