She Asked Her Mom to Take Her Stuff Home. What Happened Next Shattered Their Relationship.

Do we love our parents?

Well, sure…most of us do…

But too much time together, especially when you’re an adult, can lead to some issues from time to time.

The woman who wrote this story is getting pretty fed up with her mom because she bought her house from her…but now her mom is hanging around a little bit too much for her liking.

Is she being unreasonable?

Let’s take a look at what’s going on here…

AITA for telling my mom she can no longer stay at my house when she comes to town and giving her a deadline to remove her belongings? “Nearly two years ago, my fiancé (31M) and I (25F) bought my mom’s (61F) house after she moved 8 hours away for work. The sale was completed legal, and separately we had a verbal agreement was that she would remove most of her belongings and downsize what she wanted to keep. She was allowed to store a limited amount of items, neatly organized in bins, in one room until she retires in a few years.

This sounds like a good deal for everyone involved.

We also kept a bed in that room so she would have somewhere to stay when she visited. She usually comes a couple of weekends per month. For context, my mom has always struggled with clutter and organization. I’m the opposite and become extremely anxious when my living space is crowded or messy due to growing up in a cluttered home. Since buying the house, there have been constant issues.

Uh oh…

She helps herself to our belongings, leaves messes behind, spreads her personal items throughout areas we’ve already organized, and repeatedly stores things in spaces we’ve cleared out. We have always had a difficult relationship, and disagreements often end with me being blamed or painted as the problem. Things came to a head this past year. She made my gender reveal about herself and refused to take accountability when I told her my feelings were hurt. She also took items from my house without permission and gave them away to my sister.

Her mom is a real piece of work.

When I confronted her, she called me a jerk in front of my 4-year-old son. Her eventual apology was essentially, “I regret it, but you made me do it.” When I later asked her to reduce the amount of time she was spending at our house, she became possessive of the property despite no longer owning it. For perspective, she spent over 100 days at our house in the past year.

This is starting to be a problem…

One of the biggest issues is that the downsizing never happened. We reminded her repeatedly and offered to help, but there was always an excuse. Eventually, I took a week off work to sort through the basement myself. We spent $600+ on dump fees and consolidated everything into two storage areas. Even then, I told her she still needed to go through her belongings and organize what she intended to keep. My fiancé and I are expecting another baby in two months and need the space. We gave her months beyond the original six-month deadline to make progress, but nothing changed. She also stopped paying the monthly storage fee that she had offered and agreed to pay. At this point, I’ve told her she can no longer stay at our house when she visits and that she needs to remove her belongings by a deadline. My sisters don’t think I’m being unreasonable, but I know she’s telling a very different version of events to friends and extended family. I genuinely want unbiased opinions. It’s gotten to the point where my fiancé, my son, and I feel uncomfortable in our own home when she is here. AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled man who is considering cutting off his friends because they take advantage of him.

And this reader weighed in.

Yeah, it sounds like her mom needs to take a step back…

And she also needs to chill out…

And she needs to get her stuff out of the house!

She needs to give her mom an ultimatum and stick to it!