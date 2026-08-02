Her Roommate Turned the Common Area Into a Private Bedroom—And Now the Electricity Bill Is Soaring
It’s awkward when you disagree with roommates about how to use your common spaces. But before you can do anything about it, you need to measure the impact.
Check out one thing you should be concerned about and why.
Always in the shared space
I haven’t said anything to her yet but I feel like I might say something soon. But then again do I even have the right?
We each pay individual room rent to the agency, but the shared space utility bill is divided equally.
No harmony in the shared space! I can’t imagine. I’m always in my bedroom.
We see 4 people living in one apartment with separate rooms. But this one girl is just ALWAYS in the shared space using the electricity.
She doesn’t go inside her room unless she needs to sleep at night. During the day she sleeps on the sofas in the shared space.
The shared space includes a kitchen+dining table in one corner of the room and the opposite 2 sofas.
They need to be able meter usage and bring that to the agency.
It’s not a large space so when two people are there it feels stuffy.
But my problem is that this girl is single handedly raising the electricity prices by using the shared space for EVERYTHING. She even dries her hair in the shared space instead of our room like others.
I know this is a shared space and she is entitled to use it as much as I’m entitled to it.
But I feel really annoyed that even tho I am not using the space at all, I still have to pay the shared utility bill for it.
I really feel the agency needs to be made aware. Otherwise why rent this way?
The other two housemates share the same annoyance but they are not confrontational, so they are NOT gonna speak about it with her.
Even now she’s charging her phone, laptop, iPpad using all different sockets.
The electricity bill is coming out higher every month and I didn’t figure out the reason earlier why but now I think it may be because of this.
Here is what folks are saying.
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This is what I would do if I would want her to stop sleeping on their couch.
If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about neighbors who intentionally tank an open house sale because they want to buy the property themselves.
This is the part I didn’t understand.
Great insight. Air conditioning really adds up.
Apartment resident is fed up with her roommate hogging the common areas, so she tries to find an argument to make it stop.
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AuthorAshley Ashbee
Ashley Ashbee | Contributing Writer, Workplace & Culture
Ashley Ashbee is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in workplace dynamics, employee advocacy, and professional culture. Drawing on her real-world experience as a software consultant, she brings a unique, insider perspective to navigating office conflicts, toxic management, and trending professional dilemmas.
Holding a degree in Professional Writing from York University, Ashley combines her formal editorial training with her corporate background to deliver highly engaging, empathetic narratives. She excels at breaking down complex workplace dramas and translating them into stories that truly empower and validate modern workers.
Based in St. Catharines, Ontario, Ashley balances her time between the tech and publishing worlds with her love for the outdoors. When she isn’t consulting or writing, she can usually be found exploring local walking trails or experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.
Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
Tags: · annoying roommate, bad roommates, disrespectful, electricity bill, lazy, picture, reddit, top, toxic behavior
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