August 2, 2026 at 3:48 am

“It Starts so Subtle”: Survivor Exposes the Real Strategy Behind Gaslighting—And Why People Do It

by Ashley Ashbee

Woman look irritated and angry

Pexels

These days there is a lot more awareness of gaslighting, but it’s still really hard to prove.

I’m sure that’s part of the appeal. Make people submit to you without them being sure it happened.

Check out these red flags that your boss is gaslighting you.

Feedback that doesn’t match who you are

A sure sign you’re working for a narcissist is when they give you feedback that is so far off from who you are, it sounds like they’re talking about a different person.

These tactics still really confuse me, but I think that’s the point.

They will call you bossy when you’re the most passive person on the team, arrogant when you’re the most humble, rude when you’re the most polite.

Receiving this feedback, you’ll feel like you’re in the twilight zone.

Most of the time, too, they can’t even point to a specific incident or example of these so-called character flaws. They can’t tell you where you went wrong or how to fix it.

Makes me wonder if they ever actually focus on their actual job or ever care about it.

Why? Because it doesn’t exist.

In my opinion, they do this to shut you up and shut you down completely. You become scared to0 assert yourself for fear of being labeled as bossy, arrogant, and rude, even though you know you’re just speaking and doing your job.

They make you paranoid and hyper-introspective. This is their goal.

Here is what folks are talking about.

So in other words, they’re overgrown toddlers.

Screenshot 2026 08 01 at 7.24.52 AM It Starts so Subtle: Survivor Exposes the Real Strategy Behind Gaslighting—And Why People Do It

Good riddance!

Screenshot 2026 08 01 at 7.25.38 AM It Starts so Subtle: Survivor Exposes the Real Strategy Behind Gaslighting—And Why People Do It

Anyone gossiping about coworkers needs to be disciplined.

Screenshot 2026 08 01 at 7.25.55 AM It Starts so Subtle: Survivor Exposes the Real Strategy Behind Gaslighting—And Why People Do It

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who is shocked to learn how little he has to do to keep his cushy remote job.

Good point.

Screenshot 2026 08 01 at 7.26.12 AM It Starts so Subtle: Survivor Exposes the Real Strategy Behind Gaslighting—And Why People Do It

You could be called worse.

Screenshot 2026 08 01 at 8.41.16 AM It Starts so Subtle: Survivor Exposes the Real Strategy Behind Gaslighting—And Why People Do It

Some people try to confuse you about your identity. OP outs this as a deliberate tactic.

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Author

Ashley Ashbee

Ashley Ashbee | Contributing Writer, Workplace & Culture

Ashley Ashbee is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in workplace dynamics, employee advocacy, and professional culture. Drawing on her real-world experience as a software consultant, she brings a unique, insider perspective to navigating office conflicts, toxic management, and trending professional dilemmas.

Holding a degree in Professional Writing from York University, Ashley combines her formal editorial training with her corporate background to deliver highly engaging, empathetic narratives. She excels at breaking down complex workplace dramas and translating them into stories that truly empower and validate modern workers.

Based in St. Catharines, Ontario, Ashley balances her time between the tech and publishing worlds with her love for the outdoors. When she isn’t consulting or writing, she can usually be found exploring local walking trails or experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Connect with Ashley on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

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