“It Starts so Subtle”: Survivor Exposes the Real Strategy Behind Gaslighting—And Why People Do It

These days there is a lot more awareness of gaslighting, but it’s still really hard to prove.

I’m sure that’s part of the appeal. Make people submit to you without them being sure it happened.

Check out these red flags that your boss is gaslighting you.

Feedback that doesn’t match who you are A sure sign you’re working for a narcissist is when they give you feedback that is so far off from who you are, it sounds like they’re talking about a different person.

These tactics still really confuse me, but I think that’s the point.

They will call you bossy when you’re the most passive person on the team, arrogant when you’re the most humble, rude when you’re the most polite. Receiving this feedback, you’ll feel like you’re in the twilight zone. Most of the time, too, they can’t even point to a specific incident or example of these so-called character flaws. They can’t tell you where you went wrong or how to fix it.

Makes me wonder if they ever actually focus on their actual job or ever care about it.

Why? Because it doesn’t exist. In my opinion, they do this to shut you up and shut you down completely. You become scared to0 assert yourself for fear of being labeled as bossy, arrogant, and rude, even though you know you’re just speaking and doing your job. They make you paranoid and hyper-introspective. This is their goal.

Here is what folks are talking about.

So in other words, they’re overgrown toddlers.

Good riddance!

Anyone gossiping about coworkers needs to be disciplined.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who is shocked to learn how little he has to do to keep his cushy remote job.

Good point.

You could be called worse.

Some people try to confuse you about your identity. OP outs this as a deliberate tactic.

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