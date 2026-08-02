“It Feels Like Praise Until It’s Too Late”: Employee Exposes How Narc Bosses Trap You in Their Web

I have a theory that people don’t just love the Minions From Despicable Me because they’re funny.

But because we all know evil people who have followers who act this way.

See why this might sound familiar.

A key tactic abusive managers use when their real goal is to ruin you Before the overt sabotage begins, many of them start with grooming. What is grooming? You’ll be showered with praise, told you’re special and it’ll feel like they get you.

There’s more and I wish I’d learned it earlier in my career.

They offer unsolicited advice, act like a mentor, and build trust through charm, flattery, and performative actions. But it’s calculated. Like Chess. If they sense you’re too self-assured, they’ll mix in subtle “friendly” jabs to chip away at your confidence.

I wouldn’t call the below element loyalty. I call it pathetic self-preservation.

Then come tasks designed to wear you down and their loyalists trying to be friends with you. Exhaustion and low confidence make you easier to influence. You may start oversharing, second-guessing yourself, or even aligning with people working against you, without realizing it. I’m sharing this because their entire strategy depends on you not noticing it.

Here iswhat folks are saying.

Sad, but true! Take everything with a grain of salt.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a contractor who flew along way and spent 3 days on a fix only to find a breaker that needed to be flipped.

Don’t feel worse! Feel ready to leave!

It’s hard to trust people, I know. Listen to your gut!

Worker explains how narcissistic bosses use strategy and deception to woo their prey into submission.

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