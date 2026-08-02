August 2, 2026 at 5:20 am

“It Feels Like Praise Until It’s Too Late”: Employee Exposes How Narc Bosses Trap You in Their Web

by Ashley Ashbee

Coworkers looking at a laptop

Pexels

I have a theory that people don’t just love the Minions From Despicable Me because they’re funny.

But because we all know evil people who have followers who act this way.

See why this might sound familiar.

A key tactic abusive managers use when their real goal is to ruin you

Before the overt sabotage begins, many of them start with grooming.

What is grooming? You’ll be showered with praise, told you’re special and it’ll feel like they get you.

There’s more and I wish I’d learned it earlier in my career.

They offer unsolicited advice, act like a mentor, and build trust through charm, flattery, and performative actions.

But it’s calculated. Like Chess.

If they sense you’re too self-assured, they’ll mix in subtle “friendly” jabs to chip away at your confidence.

I wouldn’t call the below element loyalty. I call it pathetic self-preservation.

Then come tasks designed to wear you down and their loyalists trying to be friends with you.

Exhaustion and low confidence make you easier to influence. You may start oversharing, second-guessing yourself, or even aligning with people working against you, without realizing it.

I’m sharing this because their entire strategy depends on you not noticing it.

Here iswhat folks are saying.

Sad, but true! Take everything with a grain of salt.

Screenshot 2026 08 01 at 7.10.13 AM It Feels Like Praise Until It’s Too Late: Employee Exposes How Narc Bosses Trap You in Their Web

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a contractor who flew along way and spent 3 days on a fix only to find a breaker that needed to be flipped.

Don’t feel worse! Feel ready to leave!

Screenshot 2026 08 01 at 7.10.28 AM It Feels Like Praise Until It’s Too Late: Employee Exposes How Narc Bosses Trap You in Their Web

It’s hard to trust people, I know. Listen to your gut!

Screenshot 2026 08 01 at 7.10.51 AM It Feels Like Praise Until It’s Too Late: Employee Exposes How Narc Bosses Trap You in Their Web

Worker explains how narcissistic bosses use strategy and deception to woo their prey into submission.

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Author

Ashley Ashbee

Ashley Ashbee | Contributing Writer, Workplace & Culture

Ashley Ashbee is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in workplace dynamics, employee advocacy, and professional culture. Drawing on her real-world experience as a software consultant, she brings a unique, insider perspective to navigating office conflicts, toxic management, and trending professional dilemmas.

Holding a degree in Professional Writing from York University, Ashley combines her formal editorial training with her corporate background to deliver highly engaging, empathetic narratives. She excels at breaking down complex workplace dramas and translating them into stories that truly empower and validate modern workers.

Based in St. Catharines, Ontario, Ashley balances her time between the tech and publishing worlds with her love for the outdoors. When she isn’t consulting or writing, she can usually be found exploring local walking trails or experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Connect with Ashley on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

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