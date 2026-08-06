He Got Happy Hour, Brunch, a Pool Party, and a Vacation — He Still Found Something to Complain About

Birthdays can be fun to stretch into a full week, but the celebration starts feeling different when one person is doing most of the planning, cooking, and hosting.

We all enjoy being made to feel special, but after several parties and an upcoming trip, would you appreciate the effort or complain that the food was not what you would have chosen?

That frustration leaves one exhausted partner calling out the birthday guest of honor for acting entitled after friends had already decorated, baked a cake, and shown up repeatedly.

See why one birthday week may have lasted a little too long.

AITA for telling partner I have had enough of his birthday celebrations? My partner’s birthday fell on a Tuesday this year, so he decided to kick off the celebrations a week early! We had happy hour with friends on Friday, brunch on Saturday, and a pool party on Sunday. Then, on his actual birthday, he wants to go out to dinner at his favorite restaurant (of course, with friends!). I’m exhausted of entertaining, coordinating, cooking!

For all the celebrating, he doesn’t sound very grateful.

His main birthday gift is a pretty awesome trip, but since we’re leaving two days after his birthday, I don’t think it quite feels like a birthday present to him. He wasn’t thrilled with the food at the pool party and said he would had done something else instead.

It took a lot of work to make the party happen.

I was very upset because friends helped decorate, someone baked a cake, etc. I may have said some things in the moment about how much effort everyone was putting in and how entitled he was coming across. AITA for calling him out as selfish and self-centered?

The birthday boy needs to be more grateful! It sounds like he celebrated in a LOT of amazing ways!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He’s expecting too much.

Seriously, who has time to celebrate this many times?

This person thinks this celebration sounds exhausting.

He’s not as special as he thinks he is.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who stopped salting his neighbors’ driveways when they wouldn’t stop driving through his yard.

The issue was not that he wanted to celebrate, but that he criticized the people who had already spent days making those celebrations happen.

His partner had coordinated multiple events, helped host friends, and planned a major trip, only to hear that the pool party should have been done differently. Gotta love it.

Calling him selfish may have come out sharply, but disappointment over one meal did not justify dismissing everyone else’s time and effort.

At some point, a birthday week becomes less of a celebration and more of a forced, seasonal event.