Couple Moves Into Downstairs Apartment, Then Discovers Upstairs Neighbors Constantly Rearranging Furniture

Apartment living means that you have to deal with your neighbors making noise from time to time, but it shouldn’t be constant.

What would you do if your upstairs neighbors dragged their furniture across the apartment at least twice a day, often in the middle of the night, which made a lot of noise in your home?

That is what is happening to the family in this story, and they don’t know what they can do about it. They have even asked the neighbors what is going on, and they don’t deny that they move their furniture a lot, but they won’t stop.

Personally, I think this family needs to record the noises and the times and then report it to the landlord. Read through the full story below and see if you agree.

Why/how do some people move furniture ALL the time? Long story short, we have terrible upstairs neighbors.

Loud neighbors can be very frustrating.

Their kids run and stomp around all the time, and they move furniture literally at all hours. Now I’m sure that this kind of thing is the most common complaint here, so no surprises there, and I won’t even ask what to do.

Could they only have limited furniture, and do they need to move it to different rooms to use it?

But I sincerely want to ask this: how is it even POSSIBLE for people to be moving/pushing around their furniture all the time? Just… why? I asked them and they did not even deny it. I’m pretty sure they are not mentally ill or on drugs, but then… why?

Moving furniture at 4 AM is never acceptable.

It’s the same at 2 pm or 4 am. I just want to understand at this point. Does anyone have a plausible explanation?

I could understand moving it more than normal, but twice a day is over the top, and 4 AM is just wrong. I would file a complaint with the landlord.

Let’s see if the people in the comments have anything to recommend.

This is just excessive.

Wow, this neighbor experienced something similar.

It could just be the way they sit down.

This commenter lists a ton of explanations.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a frustrated tenant whose landlord says she can only move out with her roommate.

Here is a commenter who thinks the neighbors might be gamers.

Document what is happening and report it to the landlord; that is the only way to get it to stop. They have already tried talking to them once, but it didn’t help.

Some people won’t change until they are forced. It is unfortunate, but that is the reality of the world.