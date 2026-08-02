She Saw Employees Skipping Meals For Shakes—And Started Questioning The Workplace Culture

Work culture can deeply affect daily habits and well-being.

In this story, an employee noticed that many coworkers were skipping proper meals due to busy schedules and long commutes.

Instead of eating real food, people often relied on protein shakes or bars just to get through the day.

Over time, it made her question how work had changed something as basic as mealtime.

Read the full story below and weigh in.

People are overworked so much we can’t even afford the time and energy to make meals anymore Due to commutes and oppressive working conditions in the USA, many cannot afford the time and effort to even eat at work. It is pretty depressing, especially when you consider the importance of meal times in human culture throughout history. This applies to pretty much all populations. It is all protein shakes and protein bars.

This employee may be overthinking, but she found this issue upsetting.

Many people do make the time to prep meals of whole foods. But just as many, if not more, in my workplace do not bother to eat. They just rely on shakes. Maybe I am overthinking or overreacting. But I think the work attitudes have left meals seeming like a waste of time. I find that upsetting.

I agree, it’s kind of unsettling how something as simple as eating can be neglected like that.

OP clearly has a valid point, and it’s nice that she was able to point out something that many people think is not a big deal.

While convenience and fast food options help, relying on them constantly can make work feel even more draining.

Do you agree? Let’s read the responses of other people.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Yes, indeed.

This person has a good experience.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about an employee who decided to push back against time micromanagement.

Here’s an honest opinion.

Finally, it’s a global issue, says this one.

A healthy work-life balance starts with having time for a proper meal.

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