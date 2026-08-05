She Was Invited to a Child-Free Wedding—But Couldn’t Feel Comfortable Leaving Her Baby

Family expectations can make big events more stressful than exciting.

The following story is about a woman who planned to attend her fiancé’s cousin’s wedding.

But she later learned that it was a child-free event after arrangements had already been made.

With a 4-month-old baby, she felt uneasy about leaving her infant with someone else.

Now, she worries about how to decline the invitation without being seen as the bad guy.

If you were in her shoes, what would you do? Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for not wanting to go to my fiancés cousins wedding with a baby? My fiancé’s cousin is getting married this summer. Our son will be 4 months old. We moved across the country last year. We have an option of either flying or driving. From our hometown, which is a 21-hour drive or 3.5-hour plane ride, his cousin’s wedding is 3 hours upstate. During my pregnancy, my future MIL booked us all hotel rooms, including one for my SIL and her SO.

This woman was surprised to learn that it was supposed to be a child-free wedding.

She did this without even confirming if the baby will be able to go. It was before the venue was even sent out to people and the specifics were shared. I have only met this cousin once or twice in the 4+ years we have been together now. They are not super close. I come to find out today that it is a child-free wedding, which is okay But had I known that, I would not have even entertained the idea.

She’s finding it challenging to plan everything when she has a 4-mont-old baby.

My fiancé’s family has a tendency to plan things like booking a hotel. We end up finding out at the last minute which hotel to drive to. Maybe they keep it from him or my fiancé does not do his job in asking. My fiancé does not know where the hotel is compared to the venue. My FIL suggested that his mother can come to the hotel and watch the baby. She was not invited to the wedding. My fiancé said, “Ok, we will let you know.”

She would worry if someone else takes care of the baby while she attends the wedding.

Our baby has only met his parents and sister. He will still be breastfeeding. I know little information. I know his grandmother is sweet. I do not doubt her ability to watch a baby. But I personally would be worrying about him the whole time. Especially if I do not have my own transportation from the venue, like if we take a shuttle like at other family weddings of his in the past.

She felt like they couldn’t decline now since the room has already been paid.

Not that going to a wedding with a 4-month-old would be fun. At least I would have the option to go for a few hours. Then, I could go back to the hotel. Now, it feels like we are expected to go because the room is already booked. I am just anxious to travel with him to begin with. Let alone being away from him all evening and most of a night.

Honestly, that’s a lot of pressure for a new mom already dealing with travel and a young baby.

I understand why OP felt uncomfortable leaving her infant, especially with so many uncertainties about logistics and care.

I think she shouldn’t feel obligated just because plans were made without fully considering their situation.

She can always say no. Do you agree? Let’s check out the comments of other people.

Absolutely not, says this user.

Short and simple.

This user shares their honest opinion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a grandson who is tired of driving 5 hours one way to work on his grandparent’s investment property for free.

People are saying the same thing.

Lol. This one is funny but true.

Before making a group plan, all parties should be involved.

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