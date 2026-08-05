His Girlfriend Asked Him To Contribute More To Their Expenses—He Doesn’t Think It’s Fair

I’m gonna say, right off the bat, that the two people featured in the story you’re about read might want to think about NOT being a couple anymore…

But those are just my cents…

A man wrote this interesting story and said that he and his long-time girlfriend are having some pretty serious differences over finances.

And he’s not sure how he feels about it…

Read on and see what you think about all this.

AITA for refusing to give my girlfriend more money? “I met my girlfriend 16 years ago and we had a child 14 years ago. I moved in to my girlfriend’s home and rented out my much smaller property before our child was born. Soon after our child was born, my partner returned to full time work and our child went full time to a child minder. We split the cost of the full time child care and I added on an amount to contribute to the bills. I later increased the contribution to around £1,000 a month. When our child started school I discussed with my girlfriend about reducing the amount as we were no longer were paying child care but she refused as ‘there’d now be costs associated with school’. I tried to raise this again a few years back and my partner said it was a contribution to the rent, “I couldn’t expect to live here rent free”.

These two are NOT on the same page…

More recently when I mentioned about the rent contribution she was adamant that ‘none of that goes towards the mortgage’ I believe this is because she’s been advised if I pay ‘rent’ then I have some rights. I am not on the mortgage or even in the will to get the house, it goes to our child.

Wow…

I am now looking to retire (I’m 61, she’s 51) and she says my contribution has to increase. Given we split the food bills and my contribution isn’t rent surely it’s only to cover water, gas, electricity and council tax and insurances and I find it hard to believe that’s around £2,400 a month (what she is suggesting our combined contribution needs to be) AITA for not giving her more money each month?”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user didn’t hold back.

This person said he’s NTA.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a single person who is dumbfounded when her friends insist couples count as one person when splitting a check.

And this individual thinks they both SUCK.

These two need to get it together!

Are you a couple or not?

They better figure out…SOON.

It sounds like these two aren’t even really a couple…