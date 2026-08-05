Hotel Employee Faces One Difficult Guest After Another Before His Shift Is Even Half Over

You know you’re in for a bad day when the doo-doo has already hit the fan before noon at work.

You get that feeling of dread and you say to yourself, “If things started off this bad, what does the rest of the day have in store for me?”

Yikes!

But we’ve all been there…

In today’s story, a hotel worker talked about the various problems that smacked them upside the head early one day…and they were dreading what the rest of the day was going to look like.

Check out what happened!

Manic Monday: Let the Chaos Begin! “Goooood morning, everyone! After some much-needed rest this past weekend, I return to a bit of a fun Monday. Here’s the highlights of this morning: * Lady comes in early as hell wanting to check in, but not wanting to pay the early check in fee. Too bad, so sad – plan better! * A message from a prepaid OTA over the weekend flies in about losing money because their trip got canceled. “But I paid for travel insurance!”

Wow…some people…

* A woman comes to check in, and mid-spiel goes, “My god, you’re hairy. You have PCOS?” Yes, I do, but also…horrendous comment. (And yes, I’ve had a guest previously near-fetishize my hairy arms. Lucky me…) * The shop is not nearly close to being stocked (or properly). But this one is a win for me because I love to make it look nice. * “Thank you for staying with us! We kindly request if you have any keys to please place them in the drop box here!”

Not too bright, are they?

I point to the box even, but that’s a little too big of a task, and they proceed to place multiple sets of keys next to the box. Have a great day, I guess? * “You don’t have a shuttle? But you’re so close to the airport!” All before noon, lovelies. Going to be a looooong shift.”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teenager who wants to work, but his mom thinks working past 8pm is too late for high school.

Well, there’s only one thing you can do when you have to deal with a day like this at work…

Power through it and do your best!

And remember, tomorrow is another day…

There’s never a dull moment when you work at a hotel!