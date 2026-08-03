“You’re Just Being Lazy”: Pregnant Wife Furious After Husband Mocks Her for Avoiding a Long Walk

Man…this is a rough one…

And it just goes to show you…

Some people really just DO NOT GET IT.

You’d think that a guy whose wife was pregnant would be bending over backwards to her help her out, right?

And I’m sure most men do behave that way…but not this guy!

Check out what pregnant woman had to say about why she’s pretty upset with her husband’s behavior.

Get started now!

AITA for being upset that my husband called me lazy during a pregnancy hospital visit? “I’m 26 weeks pregnant and have been struggling with pelvic girdle pain, so walking and standing for long periods can be quite uncomfortable. Today I had a midwife appointment at my GP surgery. During the appointment we discussed my baby’s movements, and the midwife wanted me to go to the maternity assessment unit at the hospital for monitoring. I had already walked about 15 minutes from home to the GP. After the appointment I called my husband ( it was 1 pm he was on his way back home from work ) and asked if he could pick me up and drop me at the maternity building at the hospital (20 mins drive from the GP).

Okay…

He came, but instead drove me to the main hospital entrance and told me to walk to the maternity building from there. I asked why he couldn’t just drive me to the maternity building entrance since it was only two buildings further, it didn’t make sense to me honestly.

What a jerk!

He got angry, called me lazy, and started shouting at me. Eventually he did drive me to the maternity entrance. I spent about two hours at the hospital and then got an Uber home. My husband was at home with our 3-year-old and didn’t offer to pick me up.

This guy has some serious problems…

When I got home upset, he called me lazy again. I snapped back and we argued. From my perspective, I wasn’t asking for anything unreasonable. I was pregnant, in pain, and attending a hospital assessment because of concerns about the baby. From his perspective, he seems to think I was being demanding and unwilling to walk. AITA for being upset about this and expecting a bit more help and consideration?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another individual was shocked.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

And this person weighed in.

This guy is something else…

And I don’t mean that in a good way!

He needs to get his act together YESTERDAY.

Her husband is acting like a HUGE JERK.