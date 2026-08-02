She Dropped Company Mail In The Building’s Mailbox—Now The Condo Board Has A New Policy

Some people will create a new rule the moment they decide they do not like what someone else is doing.

One condo resident learned that after dropping a few pieces of company mail into the Canada Post box inside her building.

A board member stopped her and insisted the mailbox was only for personal use.

Although the resident explained that she never brought enough mail to fill the box, the woman accused her of doing it regularly.

By the next day, a new notice appeared above the mailbox.

Read on to see exactly what it said.

AITA for using a mailbox in my building to drop off mail from work? In the condo where I live, there is a mailbox with a Canada Post logo in the mail room, similar to the ones you see on select streets. Usually I take the mail I have to send from work, bring it home with me, and drop it off in the box while checking my personal mail since I’m already in the mail room. This mail room is kind of an open concept, and you can see it from the lobby.

One day, a lady spoke up.

An older lady, who is also on the condo board, saw me dropping off company mail and stopped me. She said I could not deposit mail that wasn’t personal in the box because she could see it had the company I work for’s logo on it. It’s never been an amount of mail that would completely fill the box either. The box is pretty big, maybe 4 feet tall, and I take maybe 30 letters and envelopes max from work. I think the box gets checked daily by the postal workers, although I’m not sure of the schedule, but it never felt like it was overwhelmingly full.

She tried to reason with the lady, but she wasn’t having it.

I explained to the lady that it’s not a lot of letters. The day she saw me, it was 3 letters. She said she had seen me in the past dropping off loads of letters, which isn’t at all true. She made a motion like I was bringing in a whole bag. I ended the discussion by walking away and telling her this conversation is over. She ended up posting a paper above the box literally the next day saying this mailbox is intended for personal use only, and she sent an email to everyone in the condo with the same notice. AITA?

Oh no! Situations like this are the worst.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about it.

Here’s what a condo board member thinks.

This seems reasonable.

Yes, she should do this.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a contractor who flew along way and spent 3 days on a fix only to find a breaker that needed to be flipped.

Yet another person who thinks she can legally use it.

She was dropping off a few stamped letters, not turning the condo mailbox into a company mailroom.

The board member could have checked the actual rule before making a big deal out of it.

Instead, she posted a notice and emailed the entire building like this had become some serious problem.

Hopefully, Canada Post clears this up before the condo board invents any more rules.

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