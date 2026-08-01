A Van Trapped Him In His Parking Spot—Then The Navy Officer Decided To Help

Imagine parking in a parking spot that has no sign that it’s reserved or assigned to anyone. What would you do if you came back to your car and saw someone blocking you in, someone who was mad and claimed you parked in their spot?

In this story, one Navy officer is in this situation, and he decides not to argue with the guy. He doesn’t want to escalate the situation. However, he knows the guy is lying about it being “his” spot, so he comes up with a plan to get revenge on him in a way that he won’t realize until it’s too late.

Keep reading for all the details.

YOUR space? I don’t think so! Many years ago I was serving in the Royal Navy as a junior officer. My ship was alongside HMNB (Her Majesty’s Naval Base) Devonport (Plymouth, England) and I was, through a bit of luck and quick thinking, in possession of a coveted mobile car pass. These were rarely issued and were highly sought after as it allowed me to park in almost any parking space on the base and was so useful in getting all the “gopher” jobs that I got as a very junior Sub Lieutenant. The pass is displayed in the windscreen and shows the rank and name of the vehicle’s driver, as well as the number plate of the vehicle.

Here’s some more context about the base.

Devonport is the largest naval base in Europe, around 2 miles as the crow flies from one end to another. My ship was at the southernmost jetty. One morning, after returning having completed yet another errand for my boss, I tried to park my car on the jetty near the ship. Unfortunately there was no space, but I found one outside of a workshop close by. Noting that there was no signage indicating ownership of the space and that it was a clear parking space I pulled my car in and went back to the ship.

There was a problem when he went back to his car.

A couple of hours later I was jobbed off, with another junior officer, on another errand somewhere else in the dockyard. We were both in our uniforms and we walked off the ship and headed to the car. A white van was parked across the back of my car, blocking my exit. Must be someone making a delivery, I thought. So I went into the workshop adjacent to my car and walked up to the first person I saw, a civilian contractor wearing grubby overalls. “Excuse me, do you know whose van that is outside?”

Uh-oh!

“Yeah mate, that’s Dan’s.” “Where can I find Dan, his van is blocking my car in?” “DAN! THAT “NAVY JERK” IS HERE TO MOVE HIS CAR!” A huge mountain of a man emerges from an office door-way, again wearing similar dirty overalls.

He tried not to escalate the situation.

“You parked in my freaking space, you freaking idiot!” It definitely wasn’t his space, but I thought it wise not to escalate the situation. I just wanted my car back. “Sorry, I didn’t realise. Can you move your van so I can get my car out, please?” “Nope. I’m on my lunch break and I don’t do any work for you Navy jerks when I’m on my lunch break” It was around 1030 in the morning.

OP had an idea.

“So when can you move your van?” “When I go home. Now back off!” Taken aback, I had a flash of inspiration. “Look, we’ve clearly got off on the wrong foot here. How about I help you. You’re busy having your lunch and I was clearly in the wrong for parking in your space. How about you give me the keys and I’ll move your van. I’ll then move my car and park your van for you?”

Dan decided to trust him.

Dan gave me a long hard look. The cogs were turning quicker than he was used to. “OK, here’s the keys. If you do any damage to the van I’ll know!” “No problem, I’ll move it, move my car, then park it.” He threw the keys at me, not realising the deliberate vagueness in my choice of words.

He had a coworker help him.

I left the workshop and went to the van. I tossed the keys to my car to my colleague. “Follow me.” I pull the van forward and my oppo pulls my car out. I then lead him to the opposite end of the dockyard. Around 2 miles away in straight line, 3 to 4 to drive it. I park the van amongst some other similar white vans and jump back in my car. We then drive back to the workshop. I get out and find Dan again.

Dan had no idea where his van really was…

“Oh look, you took your freaking time! Never driven a van before?!” “I’ve only done a couple of miles in a van, it’s all a bit new to me. Sorry. Here’s your keys.” “Cheers, now back off and don’t park in my freaking space again.” The ship sailed that afternoon, so I never found out what happened after that, but I’m guessing that Dan had, at the very least, a long walk, but probably had to search the entire base, all 650 acres of it, to find his van. I bet that was fun…

Wow! I wish he’d had a friend who could’ve followed up with Dan to find out what happened. I’m sure he was furious!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s some applause.

Another person shares a compliment.

This is a very good question!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a frustrated tenant whose landlord says she can only move out with her roommate.

One person is thinking of his friend.

That is a funny story! I wish I could know how Dan reacted when he realized his van wasn’t parked in his spot. I’m sure he was very frustrated.

Never trust a stranger with your car keys!

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