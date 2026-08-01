Young Woman Planned To Take A Five-Minute Bus Ride—Then Her Stepmom Called Her Lazy

Choosing convenience often means saving time and energy.

This young woman agreed to help a family friend by looking after their house while they were away. Before heading out, she planned to take a short bus ride because the destination was on the other side of town. However, a simple errand from her stepmother turned into an unexpected disagreement just because she decided to take the bus.

This story is one of those everyday family disagreements where different perspectives do not always align. It’s a relatable situation where one’s action has a different meaning to another person. Read the full story below.

AITA FOR SAYING THAT I WAS GOING TO TAKE THE BUS INSTEAD OF WALKING? AITA for saying that I was going to take a bus? I (18F) was offered by a family friend for help to look after their house while they’re away on vacation. This included watering the plants, mowing the lawn if needed, and such.

This young woman was asked by her stepmom to walk her dog.

Skip forward to today, July 2nd, and I was supposed to go there, and it’s a good thirty-minute walk. Taking the bus takes about five minutes, so I was going to take the bus there and then home. When my stepmom (around 40F) asked if I could walk and take the dog with me, I told her that I was going to take the bus. She immediately got annoyed, called me lazy, said, “Back in my day, we had to walk everywhere. Kids nowadays are so lazy. You can walk or take one of the bikes.”

Her stepmom started mocking her and told her she had an attitude.

I informed her that it’s basically on the other side of town, and that I can’t ride those kinds of bikes because I always feel like I’m going to fall. She responded with, “What kind of bike do you need? A child bike with training wheels on?” I told no and that I’m better at using mountain bikes or similar, and that I don’t appreciate her attitude. All I got back was that she didn’t like my attitude either and that I could do as I wanted.

Just because OP chose the more practical way doesn’t mean she was lazy to do the errand. She wasn’t refusing to help. She just already had a plan on how to get to her friend’s house. I honestly think that the conversation didn’t need to become so personal.

Let’s look at the comments of other online users.

Here’s a personal thought.

Another one agrees.

Plain and simple.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a grandson who is tired of driving 5 hours one way to work on his grandparent’s investment property for free.

Here’s another honest opinion.

And lastly, people are taking OP’s side.

Practical choices shouldn’t be mistaken for laziness.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a friend who is upset they missed out on cheap festival passes due to her pal’s indecision. Read Story →