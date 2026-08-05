Woman Ignores Private Parking Sign, and the Business Owner Decides to Take Action

Crazy how ‘private parking’ signs exist for some specific reason, but some drivers only seem to notice them after their own car becomes inconveniently trapped.

Imagine finding a stranger parked in your company’s reserved space – would you have the vehicle towed, or simply park in front of it and let the owner discover the problem later?

That choice delivers some satisfying revenge when the driver returns furious, only to hear that the missing keys will not be available until the following day.

See how one rude demand earned another taxi ride.

Park in company parking space? Enjoy being blocked for few days! This is a story from my boyfriend’s work. The company owns 2 parking spaces in front of the building. They have a sign there saying that these parking spaces are owned by the company so other people shouldn’t park there.

A lady who wasn’t an employee parked her car in the company parking space.

One lady parked there. She probably didn’t notice the sign, it happens. Now, the company vehicle got back and found their space occupied, so they parked it in front of this lady’s car and blocked her. That same day, no one came to ask to re-park, so this lady can get away with her car.

She stormed into the office and demanded that the vehicle blocking her car be moved.

On the second day, lady came in storming in. She was demanding they park the company vehicle out of her way immediately so she can get her car. She said she had to take the taxi yesterday, because nobody was working when she came for the car. She came very last at night.

But the guy she talked to told her he didn’t have the keys.

With smirk on his face, the guy she was talking to just said: “We are sorry, we do not have keys from the vehicle. Our boss have them and he is not here. Please come back tomorrow.” He said that with the keys in his pocket. Maybe try being nice next time! I guess she needed to take taxi that day again.

LOL! That was funny. Let’s check out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Short and straightforward.

This person shares another petty revenge idea.

Here’s a similar thought from this person.

Finally, this user is impressed.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who ends up quitting over a dispute over bereavement leave.

The revenge was beautifully simple because nobody damaged the car, raised their voice, or did much beyond following the parking arrangement already in place.

A polite apology might have convinced the employee to produce the keys hiding in his pocket, but storming inside with demands made generosity feel completely unnecessary.

Perhaps the driver finally noticed the company sign during her second day of staring at the same parking space.

Her car may have been blocked in, but her sense of entitlement apparently still had plenty of room to maneuver.