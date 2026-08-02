Woman Told Her Roommate Her Boyfriend Is Over Too Much—Now Their Living Situation Is Awkward

Well, well, well, what do we have here…?

I’ll tell you what: another story about a person’s significant other overstaying their welcome and getting in the way.

Will it ever end?!?!

The answer is…NO.

It’s just the way it goes, folks.

In today’s story, a woman vented about her roommate’s boyfriend who is really driving her up the wall…because there’s no escape from this guy!

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for telling my best friend her partner is basically our third roommate? “I (26F) live with my childhood best friend (25F) in a rented house in a little seaside town in the UK. We’ve always got on really well and never really had any issues until now. She’s been seeing her boyfriend for about 8 months. At the start he’d stay over every now and then which obviously I didn’t care about, but now he’s here all the time. Like probably 5 or 6 nights a week.

This is a bit much…

He showers here, cooks here, watches TV here, works from home here sometimes… he’s just always around. The thing is he has his own flat. It’s not like he has nowhere else to go, he literally lives about 20 minutes away. I know people are going to say “it’s only one extra person” but you definitely notice it.

To hell with this!

The bathroom’s always occupied, the washing machine is constantly on, the bins fill up quicker, our bills have gone up and I just don’t really feel like it’s my home anymore because there’s nearly always someone else here. I finally said something to her and tried to be nice about it. I basically said I wasn’t asking him to never stay over, but if he’s here this much then either they should spend more time at his place or he should chip in towards the bills because he’s here more than he’s not.

That didn’t go over too well…

She got really annoyed and said I was acting like some miserable landlord and that I’m trying to charge her boyfriend for visiting. I said I don’t think someone who’s here almost every day is really “visiting” anymore. Now it’s really awkward. She’s barely speaking to me and I can tell she’s told a few people because one of our friends messaged saying I was being unfair and that couples naturally spend loads of time together. I do get that, and if he stayed over a couple of nights a week I honestly wouldn’t care. I just didn’t sign up to live with a couple. AITA?”

Take a look at what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader spoke up.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a frustrated tenant whose landlord says she can only move out with her roommate.

And this person had a lot to say.

This guy needs to make himself a little more scarce around these parts, don’t you think?

You can say that again!

Come on dude, take a hint!

A lot of people wouldn’t be pretty annoyed with this situation!