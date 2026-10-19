A Couple Was Already Frustrated With Their New Neighbors’ Kids, But Things Got Even More Awkward When The Children Asked If They Were Squatters

Cute kids, huh…?

Sure, most youngsters are funny, rambunctious, and a little wild, right?

But then there are some that really push folks to their limits…and it’s not pretty, folks!

The couple featured in today’s story are losing their minds over their new neighbors and they’re not sure what to do next.

Read on and see what you think.

Our neighbor’s kids called us squatters. “Me (20F) and my boyfriend (29M) just moved into a twin home. My lease ends at the end of September but we signed the lease on our twin home at the beginning of August so it was empty for about a month and a half. Our first night sleeping at our home was about a week ago. Now, on to the neighbor’s kids: my first interaction with them was about 2 weeks ago when I had move-in essentials delivered by Amazon to our home. At this time we were still sleeping/living at my old apartment. I was already about to pick up some food when Amazon marked the package as delivered. I decided to kill 2 birds with one stone and drop by the house to move the package inside on my way to pick up our food.

Doh!

I drove to our house not even 20 minutes after I got the delivery notification and it was gone. The picture showed it at our front door but when I got there, it was sitting in the neighbor’s ( next to our house, but not connected) driveway where 2 little girls were playing. I know for sure it was our front door from details in the picture. They ran inside and I went to pick it up and of course, it had my name on it. I’m doubting if it was them or if a parent moved it because it was heavy and marked so by Amazon. I struggled a little bit picking it up as an adult. I put it inside our garage and then sat in the driveway calling my boyfriend and telling him what happened. The youngest one was maybe 4-5 years old and she walked up to my car window asking if I was looking for a package which I told her I had already brought inside. She walked away and I left after people walking on the street started staring at me. We moved in a couple days after this incident. Since we have moved in, they have been knocking on our door every morning. My boyfriend answers every time and then tells me what they’re saying.

Well, this is annoying!

Once it was because we have some weeds in our yard that were poking them, another time it was because they thought their ball was in our fenced in yard, then they were just asking my boyfriend if he is okay. Now I don’t dislike kids, but I definitely don’t want any of my own. I’ll always entertain them as long as it causes no problems. But me and my boyfriend work 3 pm-11 pm so we sleep between the hours of 1 am – 12 pm. Today is when the knocking stopped being cute. I went to bed late around 3 am due to having to work a little longer.

What is going on here…?

They woke us up at 9 am with their persistent knocking and ringing the doorbell. Then again at 11 am. This time, they asked my boyfriend if we were squatters. No way a 4 year old and 7 year old know what that is unless they’re chronically online. Someone has to be saying that around them. I even asked a coworker that has kids around their age and he said that sounded racially motivated as me and my boyfriend are black. I’ve never met our neighbors and with this incident, have decided not to. I really wanted to be that neighbor that bakes pies or brings over vegetables from a garden but now I don’t want anything to do with them.

This is not going well…

I want to confront the neighbors about their children knocking on our door all the time but with them asking us if we’re squatters, I don’t want to approach. I’m scared this will escalate or they’ll accuse us of inappropriate behavior with their kids even though we entertain them briefly when they knock and NEVER let them in. Not to mention, there’s a vertical window next to the front door and they are always putting their hands up to the window and peeking inside. I usually walk around with little to nothing on but now I fully clothe myself in case they’re peeking. I feel like my privacy and sleep are being invaded. I don’t know what to do. I need my sleep and I want to feel comfortable in my own house. What would you do in this situation?”

Here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another reader had a lot to say.

This individual spoke up.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who documented times of noise spikes and turned their neighbor into a model tenant.

And this Reddit user offered some advice.

This is too much!

And who’s watching these kids?

Apparently, no one…

She needs to have a talk with the parents next door ASAP!