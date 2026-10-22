A Man Dismisses His Girlfriend’s Excitement About Seeing Her Half-Brother, So She Gets Upset And Stops Talking To Him

Family relationships can look different for everyone.

The following story involves a man who has a girlfriend with an older half-brother.

She was excited to visit him and spend some quality sibling time together.

But he told her her half-brother was not really her brother, so she got upset and started ignoring him.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for telling my girlfriend she doesn’t understand the true sibling dynamic I (24M) grew up with 3 siblings: an older sister, a younger brother, and a younger sister. We are all pretty close in age (25, 24, 22, 20). I have been dating my girlfriend (22F) for 6 months. Things have been getting more serious.

This man learned that his girlfriend has an older half-brother.

When we first started dating, we talked about our families. She told me she has one brother. I later found out he’s 10 years older and just a half-brother. He has a wife and 2 kids of his own now. Her half-brother lives about 2 hours from where we live.

He didn’t support her excitement and instead dismissed her feelings.

My GF was talking about how she’s going to visit him and his family. And she’s excited to get a little sibling time with just her brother. I asked why she feels the need to see him. She told me, “Why? He’s my brother.” I told her he’s not really her brother because of the age gap and having different dads.

She got mad at him and called him a jerk.

I then explained that it’s different from what I have with my siblings. As we are all close in age and don’t have different parents. I said she’s basically an only child. She got mad at me. She called me a jerk for not seeing her brother as her brother.

She stopped replying to him.

She said that she hates the term half-siblings because she “grew up” with him. She told me not to contact her for a while. It’s been 4 days, and I tried yesterday. But she never replied.

Wow! I think dismissing someone’s family bond just because their circumstances are different is kind of unfair.

Even if OP has a different experience with his own siblings, he should respect that his girlfriend considers her half-brother family.

I guess her reaction is reasonable, and he needs to apologize for invalidating their relationship.

Do you agree? Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Short and straightforward.

Indeed, right?

People are calling out OP.

Here’s a valid point from this one.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family wants her to spend way too much time redoing paintings to make them match.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Just because they have different family dynamics doesn’t mean she couldn’t visit her half-brother.

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