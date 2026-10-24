A Man Got Tired Of His Rude Upstairs Neighbor’s Behavior, So He Locked Him Out Of The Building

Jeez, talk about a situation escalating quickly…

I totally understand how certain neighbors can drive you nuts, but you gotta try to keep your cool, folks!

Because once you take things to a certain level, well, there’s no going back.

Check out what this guy had to say about the action he took against a neighbor who was driving him nuts.

Get started now!

AITA for locking the gate and keeping a tenant from getting in? “I‘ve rented this apartment for 4 years. It’s nothing fancy, but it’s close to work, centrally located, very convenient, and the rent is affordable. About a year ago, a guy moved into the apartment directly above mine. On his first night, he was blasting dance music at 11 pm. I must have called the landlord. The next night, he brought home a hooker and loudly argued with her.

Yowza!

Since then, he‘s been constantly making noise between 1 and 4 am. He’s a DJ, so I understand he works late, but previous night-shift tenants in the building were always considerate. This guy isn’t. He slams doors, stomps up and down the stairs, paces around his apartment, talks on the phone for hours with all the windows open, blasts music, jumps rope indoors and lets his cat howl all day and night. Over the past year, I’ve tried everything. I spoke to him directly, left notes, and repeatedly complained to the landlord. The landlord messaged him but never took meaningful action. The police didn’t care either. The only people affected were the tenants living below him, including me and another girl who eventually moved out.

This is too much…

I considered moving out several times, but various circumstances kept getting in the way. Meanwhile, the landlord kept telling me that guy would be leaving soon because his lease was ending. Based on that, I renewed my lease. At the end of the lease, his behavior got even worse. Last night, he came home at 2 am, spent 2 hours straight loudly talking on the phone, then ran down the stairs and slammed the gate. By that point, I had been lying awake for hours! I’d developed anxiety about sudden noises at night and found myself waiting for the next disturbance.

He’s tired of dealing with this guy.

It was the final straw. I moved the lock on the building’s front gate so it could be opened from inside but not outside. When he returned and couldn’t get in, he started pounding on the gate like a maniac. Feeling guilty, I went downstairs to let him in and explain why did I do that and how noisy he’d been. But the moment he saw me, he said screw you. He continued by swearing, asking me outside to fight him. After I went back to my apartment, he also left. I’d warned the landlord a month earlier, and again two weeks ago, that if he didn’t deal with the situation, I would change the lock to keep this guy out because I was exhausted from losing sleep. The landlord never objected. AITA?”

Readers shared their thoughts.

This person said they all SUCK.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user said he’s to blame.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who keeps reporting a neighbor who is constantly parking in the handicapped spots.

And another individual weighed in.

It sounds like everyone in this story has some growing up to do, don’t you think?

You can say that again!

This whole situation is a complete disaster!