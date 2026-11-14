A Homeowner Got Fed Up With His HOA—So He Researched the Bylaws and Contacted Every Neighbor to Dissolve It

Imagine living in an HOA. Would you be happy there are rules to prevent your neighbors from failing to take care of their houses or being obnoxious, or would you hate the HOA’s rules and want to get rid of the HOA forever?

In this story, one homeowner is in this situation, and he hates the HOA. He wants it gone. It makes me wonder why he ever bought a house in an HOA neighborhood, but he’s hopeful that he can get rid of the HOA in his neighborhood due to a new court case and a decision that could really help him out.

Keep reading for all the details.

Killed my HOA I don,t know what it is about these HOAs but I hate them with a passion. When I was growing up any neighbor who dared to get up in another neighbors business was treated like garbage for eternity. I can still remembered pelting mr. Jordan’s car with snowballs with the other neighbor kids because he was such a busybody. We never got in trouble either because well…the our parents dispised him too.

But times have changed.

These days that jerk would not pass go and be anointed HOA president for life. Anyway I have been plotting to destroy the HOA for quite some time but began to lose hope that it was here forever. And like the French felt about the Nazis who set up camp in their country, just would have to settle for some minor malicious undermining of the jerks. Until a week ago.

He had hope.

A major court decision was reached in Berger v. Wyndcliff where the HOA was killed off after 30 years because the original documents failed to provide an extension provision. Of course the HOA just amended the documents with this provision, but the court, which I suspect might be hating these things as much as I do these days , said forget you, you can’t do that. Wow! I went into my basement where I keep these ridiculous HOA papers and started reading. My documents were 32 years old and no extension provision either!

He knew he needed a good lawyer.

But knowing the depths of denial these Karen and Kens are capable of, I looked up the lawyers who won that case and retained them. These guys are the top land use lawyers in the state, hired by cities and towns to write the zoning laws exc. appointed by the governor to do housing task forces…..the real deal kind of lawyers you want for this stuff. He wrote the legal memorandum and opinion letter which I sent to every homeowner. A monumental victory for the value of my home, and a very satisfying petty victory for me personally. 🤗

If the story ends there, which it does, it doesn’t sound like the HOA is officially gone. He just has hope. That is, if I’m reading that correctly.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person also hates HOAs.

Another person is going to look into it.

This person has questions.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

A lot of people hate HOAs.

So, I know his title says that he killed the HOA, but I didn’t read anywhere in the story where that was actually true. It sounds like he just notified the homeowners about what the judge decided. Regardless, it sounds like positive forward momentum.

If only we lived in a world where HOAs didn’t exist.

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