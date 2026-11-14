Business Trip Turned Into A Small Power Play When One Coworker Found A Clever Way To Make The Other Person Handle The Driving

Some coworkers avoid responsibility so confidently that they assume someone else will handle everything.

A junior employee watched their senior dump an entire supplier visit on them while quietly avoiding the driving too.

Instead of arguing, the employee created a small transportation problem that management could not ignore.

Let’s see how this one played out.

I Took an Hour Commute To Get My Coworker in Trouble I live about 20 minutes away from my workplace by car and I drive every day. It’s a lot more convenient for me than the hour-long public transport route that involves multiple transfers going into traffic and my shifts aren’t regular, changing between midnight and 8AM and 4PM. My senior coworker also drives to work, and his shifts are only 8AM.

But he had an even longer commute.

We had an upcoming supplier visit that was about another hour’s drive from our office. I was already annoyed with my senior because, despite all of it being his responsibility, he left me with all the tasks of coordinating the visit. All that was left was the question of “who’s driving?”

The senior clearly didn’t want to drive.

The month leading up to the visit, my senior kept making leading comments about how he didn’t want to drive, or asking me if I had gone to that area before. I didn’t want to add ‘chauffeur’ to my responsibilities so I kept rebuffing him. One day I overheard him talking to my manager about how we still didn’t really have a plan and he would “figure something out”. I waited like 3 days for that “something” to get to me, but all I got were more of the same.

Time to get revenge!

So a week before the visit, I started leaving my car at home and commuted every day. I woke up an hour early and all that. I didn’t mind the extra hour because I was fueled by spite, and it was an opportunity for me to catch up on my podcasts.

Three days of this, my manager noticed and I fed him this fake story about how my brother was in town and I lent him my car so he could see the sights with his girlfriend.

He took it even further.

I also drafted an email that I sent to my manager and my senior asking the supplier for ways to get to them because “our transport plans fell through.” My manager was livid with my senior, asking him if this was his idea of “figuring something out”. He also berated him for being irresponsible and leaving much of the work to his junior, calling it “shameful behavior”. My senior begrudgingly drove us to and from the supplier’s place. Oh, and my brother “went home” the day of our visit, so I rolled up to the office the next morning in my car.

That’s awesome! I love how his actions got the manager to take notice and rebuke the senior instead.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

One person shares how it works at their former company.

Another person found the revenge hilarious.

This person is reminded of their cat.

Another person asks for a favor.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a delivery driver who, after being scolded for ignoring parking policies, decides to maliciously comply himself into some serious overtime.

Here’s more praise for the revenge.

The junior employee spent three days using public transit and claimed their car was unavailable, exposing the senior’s complete lack of planning.

Management reprimanded the senior, who drove the supplier trip, while the junior arrived in their own car the following morning.

The senior dodged the driver’s seat and still became the chauffeur.