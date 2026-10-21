A Neighbor Called The Police On Their Birthday Party, So The Family Parked Every Car In Front Of Her House

Have you ever lived near a neighbor who hated it when anyone parked in front of their house?

In this story, one family has a neighbor like that. They used to try to avoid parking in front of her house, but the neighbor still found something to complain about.

Keep reading to find out what the neighbor did that made the family decide to park in front of her house all the time.

Can’t park in my driveway? OK, I’ll block parking in front of your house. Many years ago we lived in a rental house in a cul-de-sac. One of the neighbors refused to interact with us because we were only renters while she owned her house. Whenever anyone parked in front of her house she would demand they move their car because that was her parking spots.

They tried to avoid parking in front of the neighbor’s house.

Well one weekend we were having a birthday party for our kid. We had to double park cars in our driveway to accommodate the extra vehicles and avoid parking in front of her house. This meant two of the cars overlapped the sidewalk a little. We’re in a cul-de-sac, kids play in the street all the time so it didn’t block anyone from walking past.

The neighbor called the police.

Midway through the party we have a couple cops show up. Our neighbor called them to complain because her daughter couldn’t ride her bike on the sidewalk due to our parking. She could have easily gone around the cars and the cops agreed it was stupid but technically it was illegal to park on the sidewalk and we’d have to move the cars.

They followed the police officer’s advice.

I told them we had issues with the neighbor when we parked in front of her house. And they said street parking is public parking and free for anyone as long as the vehicle didn’t remain there for an extended period of time. Cue malicious compliance. We moved the double parked cars to in front of her house and from then on we always parked at least one of our cars in front of her house even if there was room in our driveway and parked it in such a way to block any other cars from parking in front of her house.

Street parking is public parking and first come first serve.

Serves the neighbor right for calling the police!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person had a bad experience with a neighbor.

Why are people like this?

The neighbor pushed too far.

This would be annoying.

I’m pretty lucky that I haven’t had a situation where a neighbor got upset if I parked in front of their house. Granted, I’ve always had a driveway or reserved parking spot I could park in, so the times I’ve needed to park on the street are pretty rare.

Calling the police really backfired for the neighbor.

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