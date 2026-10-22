A Shopper Asked For Help Finding An Item, And The Worker Directed Her To The Large Signs Hanging Right Above Her

Finding one product in a sprawling supermarket can be frustrating, especially when impatience replaces careful observation.

A hurried shopper insisted she had searched everywhere for chocolate before asking an employee whether the store even carried it.

That employee personally guided her toward the correct aisle, where one overlooked detail made the complaint rather difficult to defend.

The answer had been hanging overhead like a cartoon.

“But why isn’t there a sign??” There really is. This happened today at a busy time. I was tidying some shelves in the fridge section of our store. I don’t do much shelf stacking, so I was just enjoying not having to talk to people for a bit. A very harried, very middle class woman comes up to me.

Here’s the conversation between this woman and the customer.

This followed: Lady: Where are your sweets? Like chocolate? I’ve looked everywhere and I can’t find any. Me: Oh, they’re just a few aisles over, near the bakery. Lady: I looked over there! Do you even sell it? Me: I can show you if you want.

She abandoned the shelf she was stacking to help the customer find the chocolate aisle.

I abandoned my beautifully stacked shelf and led her to the opposite end of the aisle to where the chocolate is. Because the aisles are so long, they have like 3 different departments on. This one is baking, desserts and chocolate. At either end of the aisle is a hanging ceiling sign saying what is near each end of the aisle, rather than everything.

She pointed out that the chocolates were at the other end of the aisle.

We were standing under the sign that listed baking things like flour, etc. At the opposite end is one saying confectionery. Lady: I looked down here, it isn’t here! Me, who has worked here for a year and knows where the chocolate is: It’s just down that other end. Can you see the sign…?

The customer stormed off and went straight to the chocolate shelf.

Lady: Then, why don’t they put a sign up that says it’s there?! I was here for ten minutes! Me: Well, there is a sign, it’s just the aisles are so long that- Lady storms off, towards the chocolate under the sign that says confectionery. I don’t know if she just marched around for ten minutes specifically looking at the hanging ceiling signs or what. But surely, you’d look at the actual shelves to see what is on them, right?

Sometimes store signs can be confusing, but it sounds like this store has the aisles pretty well marked.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit on this story.

People don’t read signs, says this person.

Here’s a similar thought.

This person shares their honest opinion.

People are saying the same thing. Lol.

Finally, here’s a valid point from this person.

This customer claimed the chocolate section lacked proper directions, even as the employee pointed toward the clearly labeled confectionery sign.

Rather than acknowledge she’d overlooked it, the woman stormed toward the sweets while continuing to blame the store.

She demanded a sign while marching directly beneath one.