Grandmother’s Awful Neighbor Speeds Down The Road, So Her Grandson Smashes The Neighbor’s Son’s RC Car

Imagine going over to your grandmother’s house to help her go shopping. What would you do if a neighbor sped down the road and almost hit you with his car? Would you stay out of his way or take the first opportunity you got to teach him a lesson?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he gets revenge on the neighbor and the neighbor’s son at the same time.

They definitely weren’t expecting him to retaliate, but it seems like the revenge was very effective.

Let’s read all about it.

Neighborhood Jerk Almost Run’s Me Over – I React Appropriately There is this guy in my grandmothers neighborhood, he is the self-crowned head of the neighborhood watch and according to my grandmother he’s pretty socially awkward but his wife is nice. I regular drive to my grandmothers house to take her shopping and always park on the side of the road. As I’m getting out of my car this guy – we will call him “S” – comes flying down and almost hits me.

The guy didn’t even take responsibility for almost hitting OP.

After he parks he comes trudging over to me screaming that I do need to be “lallygagging in the middle of the dadgum road” (I live in the south). I told him that he doesn’t need to be flying down a 25 mph road at 45 mph. I tell my grandmother about this and she says that pulling around in his driveway ticks him off, so I mad sure to unnecessarily make a 3-point turn in his driveway every time I drive to my grandmothers.

This sounds annoying.

After about 2 months after the incident him and his 14 year old son (who’s a little jerk too) we’re driving a little RC car around the road. My grandmother who was sitting on her porch said the son was driving the car in semi-circles around my car. I go outside and tell the kid to stop driving the RC car near my car. Side Note: it wasn’t like the RC car would really do anything to my car, it was more out of spite because I despise “S” with a passion.

The son really is as bad as his dad.

“S” comes trudging over and tells me not to tell his son what to do. Not wanting to stress my grandmother out I let it go. Then the son looks dead at me with “S” standing next to him and rams the RC car into my back tire/fender. After the third time he did it, the cars front end was pinned under my tire.

He asked for it!

“S” asks me to move my car so his son can get his car back. So I get my keys, get into my car…and back up over the RC car making sure it broke. I got out of my car to see the pancaked RC car and “S” looking a mix between surprised and infuriated. As I got out of my car he just looked at me not knowing what to say as I walked back into the house.

S never did apologize.

That was about 4 months ago. Since then I saw the wife of “S” and she said “S” told her the story of what happened and said he and the son were in the wrong thus why nothing ever happened after that. Until this day I still make sure to pull around in his driveway as well.

I believe that the wife heard the story, but I don’t believe that S actually felt bad about anything he said or did. I think the wife felt bad, and that’s why she talked to OP about it.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

We definitely know who the alpha is.

This person wanted more details.

He definitely taught the boy a lesson!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

But this person doesn’t like the revenge.

As far as the last comment, it wasn’t that simple. The boy was intentionally hitting his car with the RC car. He was doing it on purpose to be annoying. The boy was as bad as the dad, and if the car is destroyed, the dad would be responsible for dealing with the son’s sadness.

If you’re mean to someone, don’t be surprised when they don’t do you a favor.

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