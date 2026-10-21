A Woman Gives Her Friend A Keurig She Thought Was Broken, But Gets Furious When Her Friend Plugs It In And Finds It Works

One person’s trash is another person’s treasure. But apparently, things can get complicated when the trash turns out to be a perfectly functioning coffee maker.

A 27-year-old woman had been holding onto a Keurig machine that stopped working after only a handful of uses. Despite receiving it as a Christmas gift two years earlier, she’d barely gotten any coffee out of it before giving up and buying a replacement.

Her friend thought that was a shame.

Rather than letting an almost-new appliance end up in a landfill, she offered to take it and potentially find someone who could use it for parts or another purpose.

For some reason, the Keurig’s owner was particularly concerned that her friend might try plugging it in herself.

Eventually, she agreed to hand it over, and the two even joked about the possibility of testing it. Then, after bringing the machine home and giving it a quick cleaning, the friend decided to see what would happen.

To her surprise, it worked perfectly. Naturally, she shared the exciting discovery with its former owner. Unfortunately, the reaction was anything but celebratory.

AITAH for plugging in a keurig machine that my friend was throwing out? For context, my friend (F27) got this keurig machine 2 years ago for Christmas and used it maybe 5-6 times before it just stopped working. She got a new one and that one sat there forever, I told her I really wanted it if she was going to throw it out so finally she said she did everything she could and could not get it working so she was going to throw it out. My initial thought was that the machine is basically brand new and could maybe be put to use by somebody for something or even a part so I asked to take it instead.

Smart.

She continued over and over saying no and that I’m just going to plug it in and try it even after me telling her that that wasn’t my intention and just didn’t want it to go to the dump if someone could take it for something, like what a waste of a perfect condition machine. So she did eventually say yes and as I was leaving I did say “well I am going to try to plug it in now that you said not to” and we both laughed. I got home later that night and when I did I started cleaning the inside and the k-cup holder and the back and thought to myself “hmm I wonder what happens when she plugs it in anyways” so I filled the back up and as soon as I plugged it in it blinked and lit up and worked PERFECTLY.

Wowwww.

I sent her a video and message right away saying it works and a good thing I impulsively tried it because now we know it works and she could have it back! She then messaged me the next morning telling me she was so pissed off, that I am a liar because I plugged it in when I said I wasn’t going to and that I lied when I said I wanted to give it away to someone who could potentially use it for something rather than more plastic in the dump when that is not true.. like should I have just thrown it out or not told her it actually does work?

Uh, no.

She is sending me essays on how bad of a friend I am and how I broke her trust and she is losing her mind and being very mean… so AITAH? I also have apologized many times but she isn’t telling me exactly what upset her. She just keeps saying I am a liar and she needs time away and that I just bulls****ed her and as her best friend she never thought I would do something like this to her by plugging in a keurig machine out of impulse when she kept saying not to.. but it was garbage anyways

It’s difficult to understand why a discarded coffee maker would cause this much tension between two supposedly close friends, especially when the person who got it working immediately offered to return it.

The original owner had already decided the Keurig was broken beyond repair and was preparing to throw it away. Once she voluntarily gave it to her friend, it was reasonable for that friend to clean it, test it and see whether it could be salvaged.

That said, there’s one detail worth acknowledging: the friend repeatedly insisted she wasn’t planning to plug it in, despite knowing how strongly the owner felt about that possibility. Changing her mind later wasn’t necessarily malicious, but it does explain why the owner might feel misled.

Still, the response seems wildly disproportionate to what actually happened.

Sending lengthy angry messages, questioning someone’s character and demanding distance over a coffee maker that was headed for the garbage hardly seems like a productive way to handle the disagreement.

It’s possible the owner feels embarrassed that the machine worked so easily after she’d spent time trying to fix it. She might also regret giving away something that turned out to have value. Neither possibility, however, justifies treating her friend cruelly.

The friend has already apologized and offered to return the appliance. At this point, giving the owner some space seems reasonable.

This person has a theory.

This person has another one…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a lifeguard who saves a child only to be confronted by parents angry about the paperwork.

And this person has a totally different opinion.

A friendship shouldn’t have to survive a major trust crisis just because someone discovered the power button still works.

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