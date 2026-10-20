A Woman Grieving Her Mother Wants To Leave Her Partner’s Parents’ House Before The Memorial Celebration, But Her Decision Causes Tension

Grief affects everyone differently, and some people need space to process loss in their own way.

The following story involves a woman who came home to grieve for her mother’s passing.

She stayed in her parents’ house, but after a few days, she decided she wanted to return home.

Her family questioned why she was leaving before the memorial celebration.

Being stuck at her father’s house without privacy or transportation had left her feeling emotionally drained.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for leaving to go back home + to work a week after my mother passed? My mother passed away on Sunday, September 6th. I live 700 miles away from my family in another city. So I hopped on the first flight I could to come be with them and grieve. It’s been really nice to see my father and brother. But unfortunately, I only have so much PTO and need to save some for the memorial celebration at the beginning of October.

This woman felt stuck in her father’s home.

My job does not offer paid bereavement leave either. My world stopped, but the rest of it did not. I have rent, bills, and responsibilities. I also personally think I need to get back into my routine because sitting around my father’s house doing nothing isn’t helping me. I can’t drive, and it’s not a walkable town, so I’m kind of just stuck in the house all day.

She suggested flying back to her place, but her family disliked the idea.

When I brought up getting a flight this upcoming Sunday, my brother didn’t seem very happy. He’s questioning why I’m going back home only to have to come back two weeks later for the memorial celebration. My dad seems neutral about it, but also questions if it makes sense financially. He’s offering to subsidize the time I’d have worked.

She felt very drained staying on their couch.

But if he’s going to give me anything from what my mother left behind, I’d rather it be a lump sum I can keep in savings for an emergency. And I think my mom would want that too. She always emphasized having a nest egg. On top of all this, I haven’t had much time alone to process all of this. I stay on the couch when I visit, so I’m essentially in the middle of everything at all times. And it’s very draining for me. AITA?

Losing a parent is devastating, and I don’t think there is a single right way to navigate the situation.

Honestly, OP deciding to return to her routine and protect her finances doesn’t mean she loves her mother any less.

Her family should respect her need for space while she prepares to attend the memorial.

Do you agree? Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one agrees with OP.

Another person understands.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about two kids trying to earn money by mowing grass, and decide to solve their gas issue by stealing some of dad’s.

Everyone grieves in their own way, says this one.

Finally, short and sensible.

Grief doesn’t follow a schedule… and neither does the PTO calendar.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about two kids trying to earn money by mowing grass, and decide to solve their gas issue by stealing some of dad’s. Read Story →