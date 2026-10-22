A Woman Is Fast Asleep When Police Show Up At Her Door After Her Downstairs Neighbor Accuses Her Of Making Noise

When you live in an apartment complex, there are certain things that you have to accept. The first is that you might not have as much living space as you would have in a house, and certainly unless you’re on the ground floor or blessed with a sizeable balcony, your outdoor space will be limited, if there is any at all. That’s just the way it is, and is a part of living in such close confines with other people.

But you also have to accept that, however respectful you both are, you are likely to hear some noise from your neighbours every once in a while. Because a combination of thin walls and floors, and the general physics of living in such a shared space means that even if you’re not raising your voice or slamming doors, the noise of everyday life will carry through the structure of the apartment complex. The person in this story was totally accepting of this – but her downstairs neighbour was anything but.

Read on to find out what happened here.

My neighbours have been harassing me for the past month over a water leak I (23, female) live in a three bedroom apartment with two roommates and my dog. For the past month, I’ve heard rhythmic banging coming from my bedroom floors. It always happens at night for about an hour at a time. I tried to ignore it, but still documented the incidents just in case.

And things were about to get dramatic.

Last week, the cops were called on me at 4am. We were told that a concerned neighbor called because we were screaming/fighting with each other and that someone might be in danger. They asked to search the house which I let them do. At 7am the same morning, maintenance came to check if there was a leak at our house. Nothing was found so I thought nothing of it. I contacted building management about both incidents so that they would be aware if anything escalated.

But that wasn’t the end of things.

A week later, my dog starts barking at 5am. I go to calm him down and notice someone is at the door. They quickly leave. When I’m back in my bed I hear a man pacing and screaming outside at my window about a fat ***** upstairs. He then enters his home and starts loudly banging on the ceiling and again screaming about “the fat ***** upstairs” for over an hour. Fortunately I was able to record everything clearly to send to building management. I call the cops and make a report. At 8am maintenance comes again to check on a leak.

By now, it became clear that something fishy was going on.

As soon as he gets in, he tells me to be careful about the downstairs neighbor. He recounted how he told them to call the maintenance emergency line if the leak reappeared and to not confront us. The maintenance man said not to open the door for them, and once again confirmed there was no leak. I thought he was calling me fat because my steps were maybe too loud but I guess he thinks I’m so hefty that I’m busting the pipes?

Yikes. It really seems like the downstairs neighbour has some sort of an issue.

And that issue seems like it could actually pose a danger to this woman upstairs.

She definitely needs to keep a record of all this in case things continue to escalate.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person worried she wasn’t safe there.

While others encouraged her to take steps to ensure her safety.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a community who realizes their mistake after restricting parking to residents only gets guests and delivery drivers towed.

Meanwhile, this Redditor suggested a reason for the apparent noise.

Whether or not there is an issue with the plumbing system that is causing her downstairs neighbour to become so aggravated in the middle of the night is debatable – this is, of course, the reasonable suggestion, but there are plenty of other reasons why he might be behaving in such an unhinged way. But regardless of this, hearing the way that he is speaking about her is completely unreasonable – because clearly she is not stomping around in the middle of the night, and calling the cops and maintenance is bordering on harassment at this point.

But much worse is the misogynistic language that he’s using when he is talking about her. That would be enough cause for alarm without any other things happening, so along with the late night calls to the cops and emergency maintenance, everything adds up here to suggest that there’s something going on with him, or that she simply isn’t safe while he’s living downstairs.

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