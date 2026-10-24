A Woman Moved In with Her Friend—Only to Realize Living Together Was an Absolute Nightmare

Living with friends sometimes isn’t all it’s cracked up to be…

In fact, I’m really glad I didn’t live with some particular friends when I was younger…because I have a feeling we probably wouldn’t be friends anymore, if you catch my drift.

But you have to learn some lessons the hard way.

Take a look at what this woman had to say about why her relationship with her friend has fallen apart since they decided to live together.

Get started now!

Friendship is falling apart. “We’ve been friends for like 5 years now, moved in together because of a breakup on her end and I just needed to go somewhere after high school, and we’ve been close ever since.

But things have changed…

That’s deteriorated rapidly this last year. She only works part time (the excuse is she is in school, not to be that person everyone has their mental limits, but it’s for environmental science. I worked full time FULL TIME to pay rent while going to med school) so of course, I pay most of the rent now.

She has some regrets about this…

I’m a fool for even splitting the rent unevenly in the first place but she was in such a bad way after another breakup and I thought it would help her at least be able to pay utilities so I could stop resenting her so much. Yeah, that didn’t happen. I pay utilities now and have to let her IOUs on Venmo rack up to $400 plus until her school refund check hits twice a year THEN she’ll “catch up” just to get back into debt with me again.

Her friend isn’t being an adult about this…

On her side of the bill paying, she’ll let the electric turn off before she lets me know she hasn’t been paying her half for like months. I get it, she’s embarrassed, I get that! But tell me! She uses my car, no gas given. She eats my food, no money given. Her pet poops all over her room and she uses my vacuum to clean it! And now it’s all sticky guys I’m on my third vacuum. To top it all off I wanted to move in with my boyfriend last year but she went nuts for a week crying saying she couldn’t afford the city without me and begged me to stay one more year to find her footing. She did nothing but work part time over the summer like usual, so that was another lie on top of another lie.

She’s had enough!

I’m sick of it. I’m depressed in that house all the time, there’s roaches everywhere from her inability to wash a pot or put up her leftovers. And now her thing is to accuse me of not giving her enough grace. She had the audacity to say that to me. I try to be a very generous person, I got my faults too but I’m in a position here where every time she wants to talk about how depressed she is or how poor she is or how she doesn’t feel like I care about her or whatever she has going on, adding on to everything else – I don’t know how I don’t just slap her. I have no patience left and maybe this is a lesson for me but I’m close to screaming and I don’t scream! I’m not a sad person, I’m not a hateful person! But I think I might hate her! Anyway, apparently we’re having a chat tonight about how she feels used in our friendship. How do I not lose my marbles here? I have to live with this for an entire year now because I didn’t stand up for myself in July and break the lease. I’m about to just lay it out plain and tell her I’m going to start tracking every missed payment and if she can’t get it to me at a reasonable time like… how hard is it to get into small claims court? I kept my patience wanting to keep our friendship alive, now I could care less if I leave with a single sock of mine. She can have it. Any advice?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader weighed in.

This person shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who takes advantage of an inexhaustive HOA-approved plant list.

And another individual weighed in.

This is brutal…

And we hope they can repair their friendship in the future!

But she’ll have to wait and see about that…

She should break her lease and get away from her roommate as soon as possible!