A Woman’s Parents Expect Her To Give Up The Room She And Her Husband Are Staying In For A Guest, But She Doesn’t Think They Should Have To Leave

It’s funny how parents always single out one child for favors and requests.

It’s almost like they forget their other children even exist and they couldn’t possibly be bothered…ever…for anything.

But that’s the way a lot of families do it!

Including this one…

Check out why this woman is frustrated because her parents can’t seem to think of an arrangement that doesn’t involve inconveniencing her.

AITA for refusing to give up my bedroom for my grandma’s friend? “My husband (24M) and I (29F) have lived with my parents for 8 months now. We rent one tiny bedroom, and it’s the only place we have to stay. My grandma, who lives in a trailer on the property, has a friend, Lisa, who comes into town about twice a year and stays overnight. The last time she came over me and my husband were able to stay at his parents’ house so she could stay in our room. My mom told me today that me and my husband need to be out of our room on August 22. She said “Heads up: On the weekend of August 22nd we need you to either stay at your new house or with Daniel’s family. We have company coming.”

One small issue…

The problem is, we won’t be moved into our new house yet because we aren’t allowed to move in until it’s inspected. It’s park rules. It’s a double wide we just had moved to the park yesterday. The two halves aren’t even put together. And staying with my husband’s family isn’t an option because his brother’s family is coming from out of town and staying in the guest house. When I explained this my mom said “We had this planned for months.”

Oh, really?

My response was “Then why am I just hearing about it now?” There are actually several other options. They have a spare bedroom that could easily be made into a guest room. My parents often have a blow up mattress in the living room that guests commonly sleep on. Lisa could stay at a hotel. Or my brother (33M) could give up his room for one night and stay with a friend. He is frequently staying at drug houses anyways. But my mom would never ask my brother to do that. This is where the situation becomes much bigger than just “my mom wants me to give up my room”

This sure doesn’t sound good…

My brother has struggled with drug addiction for 15 years now and lives at home. My mom goes to great lengths to avoid upsetting him or asking him to do things that might make him uncomfortable. He leaves trash around, dirty dishes, and sometimes even pees on the bathroom floor, and if anyone says anything, my mom gets upset and shuts the conversation down. She constantly cleans up after him and essentially protects him from being held accountable. But with me, it’s completely different. I’m the “safe” person to inconvenience. I’m expected to accommodate everyone, understand everyone else’s circumstances, adjust my plans, give things up, be everyone’s caretaker & therapist, and be the flexible one. If accommodating someone else might upset them, my mom finds another solution. If accommodating me is inconvenient, apparently I’m expected to just shut up & figure it out. It’s not that I feel like I’m entitled to my bedroom and would never give it up for a guest. It’s the double standards that’s been going on for years and I’m frankly over it. Anyways, I guess me and my husband might have to sleep in our car bc I don’t know what else to do. AITA?”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another individual weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who wants peace and quiet by the pool, but finds guests and loud music instead.

And this person also said she’s NTA.

Yeah, this is pretty annoying.

And why can’t her brother be inconvenienced?

One thing’s for sure…

She needs to get the heck out of her parents’ house ASAP!