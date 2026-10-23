Employee Tries To Study Off The Clock, But A Regular Customer Still Demands She Make Him Coffee

Being recognized at your workplace while off duty can make relaxing there surprisingly complicated.

One graduate student visited her restaurant as a customer, planning to eat lunch and work on her thesis.

That distinction meant nothing to a woman who spotted her and decided coffee service should begin immediately.

Read on to see how this caffeine-free standoff unfolded.

“but i want coffee” I used to work in a restaurant pretty close to my place a couple nights a week while finishing up my thesis. One day I decided to bring my computer with me so I’d have lunch and work on my research project as it’s a pretty chill place in the afternoon with calm music and overall a good vibe.

Regulars recognized her.

People came up to me and said hi all afternoon and were genuinely happy to see me as a client so it was a fun experience. But then a lady came in, sat down next to me and told me she wanted coffee. me: I don’t work today

her: but you’re right here

me: yes but I’m working on my research project right now

She sounded almost offended that she wasn’t working that day.

her: but you do work here

me: yes but not today

her: but I want coffee

me: there’s my coworker xy, you can ask him

her: can’t you just make it for me?

Things turned sour really fast.

me: sorry I can’t I don’t work today

her: but it only takes like a minute or so

me: I literally am not allowed to make your coffee today but I can tell my coworkers if you want

her: why can’t you just make it for me, how lazy are you?? She left without getting one and never came back as far as I can remember.

Is she okay??

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Yup!

Hehehe.

Someone shares a similar story.

How scandalous!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT employee who thought a ticket was closed, only to hear otherwise from the client’s manager.

Interesting take.

This off-duty server repeatedly explained that she wasn’t working and even pointed the woman toward an available employee.

Rather than ask that worker for help, the customer kept demanding coffee, called her lazy, and ultimately left without ordering anything.

Brewing coffee takes a minute, but brewing basic understanding took longer than she was willing to wait.